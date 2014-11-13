(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stewart
Information
Services Corp.'s (Stewart) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'
and the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Stewart's insurance
subsidiaries at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of
this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stewart's ratings reflect sustained solid capitalization, modest
financial
leverage and a major position within the title insurance market.
Offsetting
these favorable factors are concerns about the company's
financial performance
particularly as measured by the consolidated GAAP pre-tax
operating margin that
is approaching a rating downgrade sensitivity. Favorably, Fitch
notes that
Stewart is not near any other downgrade triggers and the company
is still
generating positive earnings.
Stewart's capitalization remains within Fitch's rating
guidelines with a
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 149% at year-end 2013. On a
non-risk-adjusted basis (measured as net written premiums to
surplus) the
company's capitalization is also solid at 3.3x. Stewart's
financial and tangible
financial leverage was 12% and 19%, respectively, as of Sept.
30, 2014.
Fitch notes that during fourth-quarter 2014, Stewart converted
the $27 million
remaining senior convertible notes to equity so that on a pro
forma basis, the
financial leverage ratio decreased to roughly 8.5%. Stewart's
ratings reflect
Fitch's expectation that financial leverage will not go above
20%. Year-to-date,
earnings-based interest coverage was 19x, down from the prior
year period but
within expectations.
The primary driver for the lower coverage was reduced earnings
as the company
reported net income of $18 million for nine months ending Sept.
30, 2014
compared to $46 million in the prior year period. This is a
reflection of a 9%
lower revenue base and increased market pressures including
significantly lower
refinancing volume.
Mortgage origination volumes declined sharply in 4Q'13 and that
trend continued
into 2014; however, the company is seeing positive trends
quarter-over-quarter
and commercial business remains strong.
Title revenues from commercial transactions increased 31% during
3Q'14 compared
with the prior-year quarter, and 21% compared with 2Q'14, which
is primarily due
to price appreciation as well as increased volume. Stewart has
been shifting its
overall order mix to more purchase and commercial orders.
Weaker market fundamentals will continue to restrict potential
for future
revenue growth and profit margin expansion. Mortgage
originations continue to
fall due to reduced refinancing activity and, while commercial
activity remains
robust it is unlikely to fully offset other unfavorable trends.
Disciplined
expense management and continued favorable commercial market
activity will be
important contributors to industry profitability for the
remainder of 2014 and
2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Profitability in line with rated peers particularly in
industry down-cycles;
--Sustained favorable profitability indicated by an operating
profit margin of
8% or better;
--A strengthening of capital metrics, including a RAC ratio
above 175% and
operating leverage below 4.0x;
--Financial leverage ratio maintained below 15%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Operating profit margin below 3%;
--Capital deterioration whereby Stewart's RAC ratio drops below
125% and/or net
written premiums-to-surplus increases above 4.5;
--Financial leverage ratio above 20%;
--A large reserve charge that exceeds 5% of prior year surplus.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Stewart Information Services Corp.
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Stewart Title Guaranty
Stewart Title Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gerald Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Committee Chairperson
Martha M. Butler CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
