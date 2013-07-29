(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Stichting SME Lion I's class A notes, as follows:

EUR4,479,800,000 Class A (ISIN: NL0009341833): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Stichting SME Lion I is a revolving cash flow securitisation of term loans granted by ING Bank N.V. to small-and medium-sized enterprises in the Netherlands.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the notes' increased credit enhancement (CE) levels due to portfolio deleveraging. CE of 42.7% is provided by the subordination of class B notes and the reserve fund (RF).

At closing, part of the class B notes' issuance proceeds was used to fund the RF that provides liquidity for the structure and is used to provision against realised portfolio losses from worked out defaulted loans. As of the May 2013 investor report, the RF stands at EUR229.2m below its required amount of EUR245.3m and is highly unlikely to be topped up due to the interest rate swap structure of the deal. The swap balance equals the outstanding notional of class A and class B notes minus any principal deficiency ledger (PDL). The issuer pays to the swap counterparty the interest received from the pool in return for class A and class B interest due. This results in no excess spread becoming available to replenish the RF under the interest waterfall.

The replenishment period, initially scheduled to end in May 2013, was terminated in August 2012 as the transaction breached its cumulative defaults stop-replenishment trigger. Since then, the notes amortise sequentially with class A notes having amortised to 63.4% of their initial balance.

The transaction's performance has deteriorated significantly as defaults have more than doubled since the previous surveillance review. As of the May 2013 investor report current defaults stand at EUR335m up from EUR149m as of the previous review and account for 4.8% of outstanding portfolio balance. The percentage of obligors classified in the originator's lowest internal rating buckets with an internal PD more than 20% has increased to 16.6% from 7.7% of outstanding portfolio balance as in the previous review. The originator's weighted average internal PD, including current defaults, stands at 10.2% and has almost doubled from 5.2% as of the last surveillance review. Nevertheless, the class A notes were able to withstand the agency's 'AAAsf' rating stresses with sufficient cushion.

As of the May 2013 investor report, 79.1% of the portfolio is secured by residential and commercial real estate properties. Out of the total defaults since closing, 12.5% have cured and became performing, while approximately 12% of total defaults have been worked out resulting in a high weighted average recovery rate of 79.1%. Still, more than 75% of the total defaults remain in work out procedures.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the class A notes.