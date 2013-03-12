March 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life
insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A' with a Positive Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects SLV's improved market position as evidenced by
improvements in new business volume (NBV) and strong growth in gross written
premiums (GWP) in 2012 and 2011. In 2012, SLV's NBV increased by 36% (market:
-2.7%), which resulted in GWP growth of 11.6%. This is better than the market as
a whole, which had GWP growth of 0.8%. Fitch notes positively that SLV's regular
premium NBV increased by 26.1% (market: -3.7%) in 2012.
The affirmation reflects SLV's very strong capital position (with regulatory
solvency margin cover of approximately 240% at end-2012), the company's
conservative investment mix and earnings diversification through its affiliates.
These positive rating factors are partly offset by the company's concentrated
distribution channels, its low geographical diversification - SLV only operates
in Germany - and its relatively modest size.
Fitch expects that SLV has achieved an increased net investment return rate of
4.9% in 2012 (2011: 4.5%). This is in line with Fitch's expectation of the
German market average having increased in 2012. SLV used only a relatively low
portion of unrealised capital gains to achieve their net investment return rate.
Fitch views that positively as this underpins SLV's long-term ability to meet
policyholder's minimum guaranteed interest payments. In addition, SLV holds
strong off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains which represented 12.4% of the
company's total investments at end-2012 (2011: 8.1%).
Fitch expects SLV's acquisition expense ratio of 5.4% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%) to
have come closer to market average. Market average had been 5.0% in 2011.
SLV invested 7.9% of its total investments in equities at end-2011, which
exceeded the market average of 2.9%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation and
stable investment strategy, the agency expects that SLV's equity investments
will continue to remain above market average in 2013, thus making the company
more exposed to equity market shocks than many of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include further confirmation
over 2013 of SLV's recently improved market position, as measured by growth in
GWP at a level at least in line with the market average and ability to defend
its new business market share, while at the same time maintaining its very
strong capitalisation.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of the
market position, as measured by changes in GWP and new business market share
over a period of time. However, Fitch considers a downgrade as relatively
unlikely while the company continues to maintain very strong capitalisation.
SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the Stuttgarter mutual
insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of around EUR6.1bn at
end-2012, generated EUR583m GWP in life insurance and EUR93.5m GWP in non-life
insurance.