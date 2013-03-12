March 12 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A' with a Positive Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Positive Outlook reflects SLV's improved market position as evidenced by improvements in new business volume (NBV) and strong growth in gross written premiums (GWP) in 2012 and 2011. In 2012, SLV's NBV increased by 36% (market: -2.7%), which resulted in GWP growth of 11.6%. This is better than the market as a whole, which had GWP growth of 0.8%. Fitch notes positively that SLV's regular premium NBV increased by 26.1% (market: -3.7%) in 2012. The affirmation reflects SLV's very strong capital position (with regulatory solvency margin cover of approximately 240% at end-2012), the company's conservative investment mix and earnings diversification through its affiliates. These positive rating factors are partly offset by the company's concentrated distribution channels, its low geographical diversification - SLV only operates in Germany - and its relatively modest size. Fitch expects that SLV has achieved an increased net investment return rate of 4.9% in 2012 (2011: 4.5%). This is in line with Fitch's expectation of the German market average having increased in 2012. SLV used only a relatively low portion of unrealised capital gains to achieve their net investment return rate. Fitch views that positively as this underpins SLV's long-term ability to meet policyholder's minimum guaranteed interest payments. In addition, SLV holds strong off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains which represented 12.4% of the company's total investments at end-2012 (2011: 8.1%). Fitch expects SLV's acquisition expense ratio of 5.4% in 2012 (2011: 5.6%) to have come closer to market average. Market average had been 5.0% in 2011. SLV invested 7.9% of its total investments in equities at end-2011, which exceeded the market average of 2.9%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, the agency expects that SLV's equity investments will continue to remain above market average in 2013, thus making the company more exposed to equity market shocks than many of its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include further confirmation over 2013 of SLV's recently improved market position, as measured by growth in GWP at a level at least in line with the market average and ability to defend its new business market share, while at the same time maintaining its very strong capitalisation. Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of the market position, as measured by changes in GWP and new business market share over a period of time. However, Fitch considers a downgrade as relatively unlikely while the company continues to maintain very strong capitalisation. SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the Stuttgarter mutual insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of around EUR6.1bn at end-2012, generated EUR583m GWP in life insurance and EUR93.5m GWP in non-life insurance.