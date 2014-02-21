(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed German life insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SLV's strong capital position (with regulatory solvency
margin cover of at least 235% at end-2013), the company's conservative
investment mix and earnings diversification through its affiliates. These
positive rating factors are partly offset by the company's concentrated
distribution channels, its low geographical diversification - SLV operates only
in Germany - and its relatively small size.
Fitch expects that SLV's new business volume (NBV) remained on a strong level in
2013 and even increased by about 3%. SLV's growth in terms of gross written
premium (GWP) is expected to have exceeded 11% in 2013.
Fitch expects that SLV achieved a fairly stable net investment return rate of
4.8% in 2013 (2012: 4.9%). This is in line with Fitch's expectation that the
German market average also showed high return rates in 2013. SLV holds strong
off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains, which represented about 11% of the
company's total investments at end-2013 (2012: 12.4%). These are well split over
different asset classes, which Fitch views positively.
Fitch expects SLV's acquisition expense ratio to have continued to decrease to
about 5.0% in 2013 (2012: 5.4%). This is likely to be close to the market
average. The market average was 5.0% in 2012. Fitch expects that the
administration expense ratio decreased to 2.2% in 2013 (2012: 2.3%), which is
likely to be better than market average. The market average was 2.4% in 2012.
Fitch expects that SLV's exposure to equity investments remained high at about
9% of investments at end-2013 (2012: 8.0%), exceeding the market average of
below 3%. Given SLV's strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, the
agency expects that SLV's equity exposure will continue to remain above the
market average in 2014, making the company more exposed to equity-market shocks
than many of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the current relatively small size of the company in terms of business
volume and market share, an upgrade is unlikely in the medium term.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of the
market position, as measured by changes in GWP and new business market share
over a period of time. Also, a sustained drop in SLV's profitability or
capitalisation could lead to a downgrade.
SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the Stuttgarter mutual
insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of around EUR6.1bn at
end-2012 and generated about EUR640m GWP in life insurance and EUR99m GWP in
non-life insurance in 2013.