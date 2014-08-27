(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SLV's strong capital position, its
strong earnings and
earnings diversification through its affiliates and the
company's strong
position in the German IFA market. The rating is limited by
SLV's small size.
Based on Fitch's risk-based capital assessment, SLV's
capitalisation is viewed
as strong. In addition, SLV reported a strong regulatory
solvency ratio of 237%
at end-13. Capitalisation is also supported by the fact that the
company has no
financial leverage.
SLV has a strong position in the German IFA market. However, as
SLV focuses on
this distribution channel and only operates in Germany it is
exposed to economic
and regulatory changes. Fitch views positively that SLV is well
prepared for the
challenges arising from the recently introduced law reforming
the German life
insurance business ("Lebensversicherungsreformgesetz"; LVRG).
Fitch expects SLV
to further improve its market position as a consequence of the
LVRG as the
insurer is one of few market participants that already fulfils
newly introduced
transparency requirements by introducing the disclosure of the
reduction in
yield within its tariffs.
SLV achieved a strong net investment return rate (NIRR) of 4.8%
in 2013 (12:
4.9%). Notwithstanding the strong NIRR SLV has significant
off-balance-sheet
unrealised capital gains, which represented 11.0% (market: 9.0%)
of the
company's total investments at end-13 (end-12: 12.4%, market:
13.5%). These are
well diversified over different asset classes, which Fitch views
positively.
SLV's exposure to equity investments remained high at 8.8% of
total investments
at end-2013, exceeding the market average of 3.3%. Given SLV's
strong
capitalisation and stable investment strategy, the agency
expects that SLV's
equity exposure will continue to remain above the market average
in 2014, making
the company more exposed to equity-market shocks than many of
its peers.
SLV is the holding company, and main operating entity, of the
Stuttgarter mutual
insurance group. The consolidated group had total assets of
around EUR6.4bn at
end-2013 and generated EUR637.5m GWP in life insurance and
EUR98.8m GWP in
non-life insurance in 2013.
SLV reported an improved consolidated net income of EUR10.4m
(2012: EUR3.5m)
equalling a strong return on equity of 10.6% despite increased
expenses for the
reserve for the potential shortfall of guaranteed interest rate
payments
("Zinszusatzreserve"). SLV's profitability also benefits from
its non-life
subsidiary Stuttgarter Versicherung AG (SVA). SVA achieved a
strong combined
ratio of 86.3% (2012: 87.1%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the current relatively small size of the company an
upgrade is unlikely in
the medium term.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation
declining to a level
of below "Very Strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model
capital assessment
and a sustained weakening in profitability resulting in a return
on equity below
8% (on a consolidated basis) over a sustained period.
