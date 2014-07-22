(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
subordinated debt and hybrid debt securities issued by KA Finanz
AG (KF),
Portigon AG, Depfa Bank plc (Depfa, and its three tier 1 issuing
vehicles),
Dexia and Dexia Credit Local (DCL). All five banks are in wind
down. Their
support-driven ratings are unaffected by this rating action. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PERFORMING SUBORDINATED DEBT ISSUE BY KF,
DEPFA AND DCL
For performing subordinated debt Fitch typically notches
subordinated and hybrid
securities down from an anchor rating, usually an issuer's VR
(see Fitch's
criteria, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities
Criteria'). The number of notches reflects an assessment of both
the relative
loss severity and the incremental non-performance risk, relative
to that
captured by the anchor rating.
However, Fitch does not assign VRs to banks in orderly wind
down, such as these,
because in our view they have no viable standalone business
model, and could not
operate without receiving or being expected to receive external
support. In the
absence of a VR or alternative rating that could act as an
anchor, we have
adopted a more bespoke analysis of the risks of the
non-performance and loss
severity risks for these securities.
The ratings of still performing subordinated debt securities
issued by KF, Depfa
and DCL reflect the banks' still material credit risk, lack of
financial
flexibility for subordinated instruments and limited margin of
safety which, in
our view, is situated in the 'B' category on Fitch's rating
scale. The material
credit risk is driven by potential 'burden sharing' on the
banks' respective
subordinated debt holders triggered by additional state support
to accompany the
orderly wind down of these banks.
Fitch differentiates the wind-down banks' subordinated debt
securities within
the 'B' category by comparing these banks' respective operating
income
forecasts, credit exposures and related potential losses and
available capital
buffers to determine the potential need for further
extraordinary state support.
The notching differences reflect Fitch's view of the somewhat
different
probability of further state support for each bank.
DCL's subordinated debt instruments XS0307581883 and
XS0284386306 are dated
bonds (maturing in 2017 and 2019 respectively) with
contractually mandatory
coupon payment. Fitch rates these securities 'B-' to reflect the
risk that
losses would be imposed on these securities, if further state
support would, at
some point, be provided to Dexia. DCL's subordinated debt
securities are rated
lower than KF's and Depfa's, as Fitch believes the risk of
potential loss for
DCL's bondholders is the highest among the three banks.
In turn, the agency estimates the risk of potential loss for
KF's subordinated
bondholders (rated B) is somewhat higher than for investors in
Depfa's
subordinated debt security, which are rated the highest at 'B+'.
The one-notch
difference between Depfa's and KF's subordinated ratings
reflects Fitch's view
of the relative non-performance risk for KF compared with Depfa,
driven by our
view on the sensitivity of each entity to operating losses.
Furthermore, the
only dated subordinated debt instrument issued by Depfa that is
rated by Fitch
will mature in December 2015. The five rated subordinated debt
instruments
issued by KF have longer-term maturity dates, ranging from 2021
to 2031.
We have removed the Rating Watch Evolving from Depfa's
subordinated debt rating
because Fitch now expects that the securities will run off in
the normal course
of the bank's wind-down, including after the planned transfer of
Depfa's
ownership from Hypo Real Estate Holding AG (A-/Negative) to FMS
Wertmanagement
(AAA/Stable). The rating is sensitive to deviation from this
base case, however.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - PERFORMING SUBORDINATED DEBT ISSUE BY
KF, DEPFA AND
DCL
For the 'B' range subordinated debt instruments, there is upside
potential to
the ratings should the banks' wind-down progress significantly
with capital
being retained at the same time. Downside pressure arises from
the risk of the
instruments being bailed in. Given the high degree of
concentration risk in
these banks' asset portfolios, this scenario could be driven by
large single
credit losses that would mean the banks requiring further state
support. Should
these instruments be bailed in then loss severity would likely
be high, which
could result in a downgrade to 'CC' or 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES -JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT
ISSUED BY KF AND
HYBRID SECURITIES ISSUED BY DEPFA, DEXIA AND DCL
The 'C' ratings of the junior subordinated and hybrid securities
issued by these
banks reflect ceased coupon payments and poor recovery
prospects.
KF's junior subordinated debt rating of 'C' reflects the
deferral of coupon
payments and Fitch's view that payments are unlikely to be
resumed given that KF
is in wind-down.
Depfa's non-performing hybrid Tier 1 securities (Depfa Funding
II, III and IV
LP) are rated 'C' to reflect the uncertain timing of these
issues being serviced
again. The European Commission's state-aid agreement does not
permit
distribution on Depfa's profit-related capital instruments -
unless they are
issued by SoFFin, the German financial market stabilisation
agency, or payment
is mandatory for legal reasons - prior to 31 December 2015.
The 'C' ratings of DCL's (FR0010251421) and Dexia 's
(XS0273230572) hybrid Tier
1 securities reflect the coupons missed as part of successive
restructuring and
orderly resolution plans, and a continued ban on coupon payment
of subordinated
debt and hybrid securities (unless contractually mandatory)
imposed by the
European Commission since 2010 and the first restructuring plan.
Fitch does not expect that any of these instruments will become
performing and
therefore sees no upside for the instruments' ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PORTIGON'S GUARANTEED
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Portigon's (A+/Stable) grandfathered subordinated debt is rated
'AAA',
reflecting the grandfathered guarantee (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung)
from the former
WestLB's owners, especially the State of North Rhine Westphalia
(NRW;
AAA/Stable). The ratings are sensitive to Fitch's view of the
ability or
propensity of the guarantor to provide support. A diminished
ability to support
would likely be implied by a downgrade of the 'AAA' rating of
NRW, while a
weakened support propensity under the guarantee could be
signalled in the highly
unlikely event that grandfathered state guarantees of any German
Landesbank's
debt is called into question for any reason.
Fitch's view is also underpinned by the stability of the German
solidarity
system linking NRW's creditworthiness to that of the Federal
Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable). Fitch does not believe that the German government
would override
the state guarantees for German banks despite recent attempts by
the Austrian
federal government to impose losses on subordinated debt
guaranteed by the
Austrian province of Carinthia, in the case of Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank
International AG (see also "Fitch: Hypo Alpe Losses Are Another
Sign of Waning
State Support", 13 June 2014).
The rating actions are as follows:
Depfa Bank plc
Subordinated debt (ISIN XS0229524128): affirmed at 'B+', RWE
removed
Depfa Funding II LP: hybrid capital instruments (ISIN
XS0178243332) affirmed at
'C'
Depfa Funding III LP: hybrid capital instruments (ISIN
DE000A0E5U85) affirmed at
'C'
Depfa Funding IV LP: hybrid capital instruments (ISIN
XS0291655727) affirmed at
'C'
KA Finanz AG
Subordinated debt (ISINs XS0257275098, AT0000441209,
XS0185015541, XS0144772927
and XS0255270380) affirmed at 'B'
Junior subordinated debt (ISINs XS0284217709 and XS0270579856)
affirmed at 'C'
Dexia
XS0273230572 Tier 1 hybrid securities: affirmed at 'C'
Dexia Credit Local:
Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421: affirmed at 'C'
Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306:
affirmed at 'B-'
Portigon AG
State-guaranteed/grandfathered subordinated debt: affirmed at
'AAA'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Patrick Rioual (KA Finanz AG/ Depfa Bank plc)
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Michael Dawson-Kropf (Portigon AG)
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Olivia Perney-Guillot (Dexia/DCL)
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Krista Davies (KA Finanz AG/ Depfa Bank plc)
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1579
Roger Schneider (Portigon AG)
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Philippe Lamaud (Dexia/DCL)
Director
+33 1 4429 91 26
Committee Chairperson
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (31 January
2014), and Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities Criteria
(31 January 2014), are available on www.fitchratings.com.
