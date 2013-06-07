(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
international and national ratings of Sul America S.A. (SASA) as
follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-',
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs at 'F3';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--National Long-Term Rating of BRL500 million debentures due
February 2017 at
'AA(bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects SASA's strong franchise
led by a
significant presence in the health and auto segments, its
consistent and
adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles, good
liquidity,
adequate capitalization and solid and continuously evolving risk
management
practices.
SASA registered total premium and contribution growth of 13.5%
in 2012 (13.7% in
2011) and maintained its market share through the first quarter
of 2013 (1Q'13).
In terms of premiums underwritten, it was the second and the
fourth largest
insurer in the health (third, if health care operators are
considered) and auto
segments, respectively, at year-end 2012.
SASA's net loss ratio improved considerably in the second half
of 2012 (2H'12)
as a result of favorable price adjustments in the health
segment, implementation
of enhanced underwriting and analysis tools, and increased focus
on
profitability. However, it worsened again in 1Q'13 in all
segments, except auto.
Further volatility in net loss ratios is likely, but they should
move in tandem
with Brazilian sector averages.
Similar to its competitors, SASA's financial income fell in 2012
and 1Q'13, due
to the significant decrease in local interest rates. Further
volatility is
expected in financial income considering the concentration of
exposure in
floating-rate fixed-income instruments.
Fitch expects combined and operating ratios to remain adequate
for the ratings,
despite the considerably lower first-quarter results, and
expectations that
financial income will remain low compared to previous years.
SASA did not make any extraordinary adjustment to its technical
reserves in 2012
or 1Q'13. The unrealized gains in its securities portfolio (11%
of capital in
1Q'13) could be used to compensate for any additional technical
reserves, if
required.
SASA's liquidity remains adequate, with its
liquid-assets-to-technical-reserves
ratio at 1.16x at year-end 2012. The acquisition of the
capitalization company,
Sul America Capitalizacao S.A., concluded in April 2013, has not
had a material
effect on liquidity. The total payment made for this company was
less than 2% of
the liquid assets at year-end 2012.
The effect of the updated local regulatory rules on SASA's
regulatory capital is
relatively small; in Fitch's view, SASA and its subsidiaries
will be able to
comply comfortably with them. SASA's leverage ratios are
slightly higher than
its peers, but are in line with its ratings. Fitch does not
anticipate a
significant increase in leverage, considering its expectations
for stable
results and the company's prudent dividend policy.
SASA is 32.8% owned by Sulasapar Participacoes (SULASAPAR),
21.2% by ING
Insurance International BV (ING), 6.7% by individuals, 1.9% by
the treasury of
the company and a further 37.3% is in market float. In February
2013, SASA
announced ING would sell its 45% stake in SULASAPAR to SULASA
(SULASAPAR's
controlling company). In May 2013 it was announced that ING
would sell another
7.9% of its remaining stake to International Finance Corporation
(IFC).
Following the completion of the two transactions, which are
currently pending
approval from regulatory authorities in Brazil and the
Netherlands, ING will be
left with only a direct share in SASA and its overall
participation in its
capital will fall from 36.0% to 21.1%. At the same time, the
Larragoiti family's
direct and indirect participation will increase from 24.8% to
31.9%. SASA will
stop using the 'ING' brand. IFC will gain the right to designate
one member to
the board of directors, which will replace one of the two
members designated by
ING.
The change in the shareholder structure is neutral to SASA's
ratings, as these
are based on the company's stand-alone profile and do not
incorporate potential
support from ING. The transactions are not expected to have any
financial,
operational, or commercial effect on SASA at this stage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a
sustained decline
in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net
earned
premiums/capital ratio to below 250%, could lead to an upgrade.
Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration
in profitability,
characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the
liabilities/capital
ratio to above 4.0x; a fall in the operating income/interest
expense ratio to
below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's
liquidity, could
negatively affect the ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Associate Director
+55-21-4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.,
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2621
Committee Chairperson
Julie Burke
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
