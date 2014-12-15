(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the international and national ratings of Sul America S.A. (SASA) as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable; --Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F3'; --National long-term rating at 'AA+(bra)'; Outlook Stable; --National short-term rating at 'F1+(bra)'; --National long-term rating of BRL500 million debentures due February 2017 at 'AA(bra)'; --National long-term rating of BRL500 million debentures due May 2019 and May 2022 at 'AA(bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings reflects SASA's strong franchise that is led by a significant presence in the health and auto segments, its consistent and adequate operating performance throughout economic cycles, adequate liquidity and capitalization, and robust risk management practices. SASA's leverage has been on the rise since 2013, but still remains adequate for the ratings. In the first nine months of 2014, premium and contribution growth was a solid 11% (excluding saving bonds) broadly in line with sector growth. The company remained the second and fourth largest insurer in terms of premiums underwritten, in the health and auto segments respectively, at 3Q'14. Growth in the saving bonds segment has also been strong, taking this segment's share in total premiums and contributions to almost 14% at 3Q'14. However, in November 2014, SASA suspended the sale of one of its three main saving bond products, following the launch of an investigation of a possible misconduct by an independent third-party distributor. Subsequently, the insurance regulator, SUSEP, ruled that the suspension should last 90 days. According to SASA, which is not exposed to any legal risks, the suspended product accounts for approximately 50% and 3% of the segment's total revenues and operating income, respectively. Therefore, Fitch does not expect SASA's bottom-line earnings to be affected in a meaningful way, although the revenues of the segment will fall sharply. SASA's profitability remains adequate, with average ROA at 1.9% at 3Q'14, compared to 3.1% at end-2013 and 1.7% at 3Q13. Combined and operating ratios also remain largely stable (100.9% and 96%, respectively, at 3Q'14, compared to 100.1% and 96.5%, respectively, at 3Q'13, as calculated by Fitch). Similar to its local peers, SASA's earnings is highly sensitive to changes in interest rates, as 90% of the securities in its investment portfolio have floating rates. There was an increase in net financial income/net earned premiums to 4.9% at 3Q'14 from 3.9% at end-2013, as a result of the increase in local interest rates. However, the correlation between SASA's financial income and interest rates has fallen slightly following the issue of new floating rate debt in May 2014. The issue doubled the company's financial debt and led to an increase in its interest expenses. This was evidenced in the fall in the operating income coverage of interest expense on debt from 15.5x at end-2013 to 6.7x at 3Q'14. The new debt issuance also resulted in a further increase in SASA's leverage, which is higher than peer averages. The net liabilities/equity ratio, and operating leverage, measured by net earned premiums/equity, as calculated by Fitch rose to 3.7x and 3.5x, respectively, at 3Q'14 (3.6x and 3.3x at end-2013). Meanwhile, financial debt/equity increased to 26.7% at 3Q'14, but should subside as the principal of SASA's first debenture starts to be amortized February 2015 onwards. Leverage ratios are compatible with SASA's ratings, but continued increase could become a negative rating driver in the future. SASA's liquidity remains adequate at 3Q'14 (liquid assets/net technical reserves ratio was 1.10x versus 1.09x at end-2013). RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: Diversification of the premium base, a sustained decline in the operating ratio to below 85%, and a decline in the net earned premiums/equity ratio to below 2.5x, could lead to an upgrade. Negative Rating Action: A sustained and material deterioration in profitability, characterized by an ROA below 0.5%; the deterioration of the liabilities/equity ratio to above 4.0x; an increase in the financial leverage (financial debt/equity) to above 25% for a sustained period; a fall in the operating income/interest expense ratio to below 2.0x; or a significant reduction in the holding's liquidity, could negatively affect the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Esin Celasun Director +55-21-4503-2626 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda., Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B, Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil Secondary Analyst Rodrigo Salas Senior Director +56-2-2499-3309 Committee Chairperson Julie Burke Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 