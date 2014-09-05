(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sumitomo Life
Insurance Company's (Sumitomo Life) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A+ and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook is
Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the company's USD1bn
subordinated notes due
2073 at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Sumitomo Life's
sufficient capital
adequacy, its well-established market position, moderate
investment risks and
substantial mortality and morbidity margins. The ratings also
take into account
the relatively high susceptibility of embedded value to interest
rate volatility
due to a persistent duration mismatch between assets and
liabilities.
Sumitomo Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) continued
to improve to
888.2% at the end of financial year 2014 on 31 March (FYE14),
from 832.8% a year
earlier due to favourable capital market performance and
recovery in its
adjusted equity. Its capital adequacy is less sensitive to
volatility in the
stock market compared with its peers thanks to its moderate
investment risks.
Its risky assets amounted to 87.4% of its adjusted equity at
FYE14, which was
much lower than the ratio at its peers.
Fitch expects Sumitomo Life to maintain substantial mortality
and morbidity
margins, underpinned by the company's on-going strategic focus
on the higher
margin medical and nursery care products (known as the third
sector products in
Japan). The company's value of new business margins remained
high at 8.8% in
FYE14 (versus 7.6% in FYE13).
Sumitomo Life's ratings are currently capped by the Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on the
company's ratings is
in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. This
is because
Sumitomo Life has a high level of government debt holdings (42%
of invested
assets at 31 March 2014). The company does not have sufficient
overseas business
diversification to counterbalance the high level of Japanese
government bond
holdings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With Sumitomo Life's ratings currently rated at Japan's
Long-Term Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if
the rating on
Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer are also likely
to be lowered.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
significant
deterioration in Sumitomo Life's capitalisation or rise in
financial leverage,
significant deterioration in its profitability; or prolonged
volatility in the
company's embedded value. In particular the rating could be
downgraded if its
SMR declines below 700% for a prolonged period or if its
financial leverage
rises and is sustained above 25% (20% at FYE14).
