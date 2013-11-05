(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Sun
Hung Kai Properties Limited's (SHKP) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch
has also
affirmed SHKP's senior unsecured rating at 'A'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong investment property portfolio: SHKP owns 28.6m sf GFA of
completed
investment properties in Hong Kong, with HKD10.2bn in leasing
EBITDA in FY13,
making it the biggest commercial landlord in Hong Kong in terms
of rental
income. SHKP also completed 9.5m sf of investment properties in
first-tier
cities on mainland China, mainly in Shanghai, generating leasing
EBITDA of
HKD1.5bn in FY13. With a continuous investment portfolio
pipeline in Hong Kong
and mainland China, Fitch expects SHKP to maintain strong
investment property
EBITDA interest cover of over 4x.
Xujiahui project raises leverage: Fitch expects SHKP's net
leverage (net
debt/investment property value), based on investment property
value, to increase
to 27.3% from 18.6% in mid-2013, right after the HKD27bn land
payment of
Xujiahui Centre Project. In our view, the investment will only
raise SHKP's
leverage in the short term. Fitch expects its leverage to
improve after FY15,
when sales of Xujiahui office towers commence, with potential
sales proceeds of
over HKD20bn. Fitch believes the land was bought at a reasonable
price, and
expects the project, when completed, to generate over HKD2bn of
annual leasing
EBITDA.
Deleverage by flexible pricing: Fitch expects SHKP to deleverage
by speeding up
Hong Kong residential launches, selling its office buildings in
decentralised
areas and disposing of its non-core assets. SHKP has abundant
experience and
strong execution skills in project sales. It recently
re-launched a luxury
project - The Cullinan - by offering bigger discounts and stamp
duty rebates to
buyers. The flexible pricing strategy reignited the weak market
sentiment and
the units were snapped up quickly. Fitch expects SHKP to remain
flexible on
pricing in the upcoming project launches so as to deleverage and
recycle its
capital.
Uncertain HK property outlook: With record-high price-to-income
ratio,
increasing housing supply and the expectation of rising mortgage
rates, we
believe Hong Kong's housing prices will be under pressure in the
next one to two
years. This may cause SHKP's contracted sales to decline. In
fact, developers
started to provide more price cuts and tax rebates in recent
primary launches.
While the uncertain housing market outlook will constrain SHKP's
current
ratings, we believe SHKP will be very prudent in its land
purchase in Hong Kong,
as shown by its track record in FY02-03 and FY08-09.
Prudent financial management: Fitch expects SHKP to maintain
healthy interest
coverage and leverage after the Xujiahui land payment is
settled. SHKP's
recurring income (excluding property sales income) EBITDA
interest cover and
EBIT interest cover are expected to stay above 5.5x and 8x
respectively in the
next two fiscal years. Net leverage (net debt/investment
property value) may
reach 26% in FY14-15, but will then fall, underpinned by
Xujiahui office sales.
SHKP is not likely to make another sizable investment in China
in the next few
years. We do not expect SHKP to purchase land aggressively in
Hong Kong, given
the policy risk and uncertain property market outlook.
No impact from charges: The criminal trial of the corruption
case involving the
Kwok brothers (Raymond Kwok Ping-luen and Thomas Kwok Ping
Kwong, co-chairmen of
SHKP) and former chief secretary Rafael Hui Si-yan will take
place in May 2014.
The trial is estimated to take 70 days. Fitch keeps the same
view that SHKP
would be able to maintain its current operations even if the
Kwok brothers
charged by Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption
(ICAC) are no
longer able to discharge their duties, as the company's
day-to-day operations
are managed by a team of professionals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include-
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained below 4x
(FY13: 6.2x)
- EBIT/gross interest expense sustained below 6x (FY13: 8.6x)
- net debt /investment property asset sustained above 30% (FY13:
18.6%)
- further developments related to the charges against the
Directors by Hong
Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC)
adversely affecting
SHKP's operations and financials. These developments may include
SHKP itself
being charged, and its business operations facing sanctions or
restrictions - or
facing higher borrowing costs relative to its peers or
difficulty in raising
fresh funds.
Positive: Fitch does not envisage any positive action within the
next 18-24
months, as the rating is constrained by exposure to the volatile
homebuilding
segment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Choi
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Michelle Leong
Associate Director
+852 2263 9929
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.