(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Sun Life
Financial Inc. (TSE, NYSE: SLF) including all outstanding
issues, as well as the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of SLF's primary
Canadian insurance
subsidiary, Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (SLAC), at 'AA-'.
The Rating
Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. A complete list of
ratings follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The return to a Stable Outlook reflects SLF's improved earnings
and operating
profile, which has benefited from the company's recent
disposition of its
underperforming U.S. individual annuity and life insurance
businesses.
Fitch's expectation is that a significant portion of the
proceeds from the
disposition will be used by SLF to fund acquisitions to grow its
U.S. employee
benefits business, Asian insurance operations, or its investment
management
business.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects SLF's strong
capitalization, disciplined
investment strategies that have resulted in strong liquidity and
solid asset
quality, the company's leading market position in Canada, growth
prospects for
emerging Asian markets, and relatively stable performance in
U.S. mutual funds.
Offsetting these positives are the company's higher levels of
operating debt
issued from the parent company than many peers, low, albeit
improved,
fixed-charge coverage, and sizable common shareholder dividends.
Fitch believes that SLF is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted
basis, with a
minimum continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) for
SLAC of 216% at
Sept. 30, 2013. The sale of the U.S. variable annuity and
certain life insurance
businesses had a small negative impact on SLAC's MCCSR of
approximately 4
points. Proceeds from the sale of approximately CAD1.7 billion
are held at the
holding company and their positive effects are not included in
SLAC's MCCSR. The
company's strong balance sheet fundamentals also benefit from
relatively low
financial leverage, which was 16% at Sept. 30, 2013, and is
below rating
expectations and that of similarly rated peers.
SLF's fixed-charge coverage (on a Canadian IFRS earnings basis
excluding the net
impact of market factors) has improved over the past year but
remains below
rating expectations. Through the first nine months of 2013, SLF
had a
fixed-charge coverage ratio of 6.0x compared to 5.4x and 2.7x,
respectively, in
2012 and 2011. Fitch expects fixed-charge coverage to remain
near this level
over the intermediate term but to improve in late 2014 and 2015.
However, under
Canadian regulations, SLF has greater flexibility to upstream
dividends from
operating subsidiaries without regulatory approval than do most
U.S. peers,
which, in Fitch's view, enhances holding company liquidity.
SLF's published common shareholders' operating net income from
combined
operations of CAD1.5 billion for the first nine months of 2013
was an increase
of 22% or CAD275 million versus prior year to date. The
favorable net impact of
market factors included in net operating income from combined
operations of
CAD330 million in 2013 was CAD284 million higher than in the
prior year. Absent
the net impact of market factors, net operating income from
combined operations
would have decreased by 1% year over year. While SLF has taken a
number of steps
to improve profitability, including increasing its interest rate
hedging and
exiting certain lines of business, Fitch believes earnings
remain susceptible to
the continued challenge of low interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in fixed-charge coverage, excluding the net impact
of market
factors, to below 6x;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify; this would include the MCCSR ratio
falling below 200%;
--An increase in equity-adjusted financial leverage to over 20%;
--A large acquisition that involves execution and integration
risk or impacts
the company's leverage and capitalization.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Consistent maintenance of adjusted fixed-charge coverage,
excluding the net
impact of market factors, of over 10x;
--Stable to improving balance sheet fundamentals.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. The Outlook is revised
to Stable from
Negative:
Sun Life Financial, Inc.
--Issuer default rating at 'A';
--4.8% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--4.95% senior notes due 2036 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--4.57% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--5.4% subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--5.59% subordinated debentures due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--7.9% subordinated debentures due 2019 at 'BBB+';
--4.38% subordinated debentures due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.75% noncumulative preferred shares, series 1, at 'BBB';
--4.8% noncumulative preferred shares, series 2, at 'BBB';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 3, at 'BBB';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 4, at 'BBB';
--4.5% noncumulative preferred shares, series 5, at 'BBB';
--6% noncumulative preferred shares, series 6R, at 'BBB;'
--4.35% noncumulative preference shares Series 8R, at 'BBB';
--3.9% noncumulative preference shares Series 10R, at 'BBB'.
--4.25% noncumulative preference shares Series 12R rated 'BBB'.
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada
--IFS ratings at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--6.30% subordinated notes due 2028 at 'A'.
Sun Life Capital Trust
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 7.093%
Series B, at 'A-';
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 5.863%
Series 2009-1, at
'A-'.
Sun Canada Financial Company
--7.25% subordinated notes due 2015 at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bruce E. Cox
Director
+1-312-606-2316
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', November 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
