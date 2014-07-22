(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Sun Life
Financial Inc. (TSE, NYSE: SLF) including all outstanding
issues, as well as the
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of SLF's primary
Canadian insurance
subsidiary, Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada (SLAC), at 'AA-'. A
full list of
ratings follows at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the ratings reflects SLF's improved
earnings and operating
profile, strong capitalization, disciplined investment
strategies that have
resulted in strong liquidity and solid asset quality, the
company's leading
market position in Canada, growth prospects for emerging Asian
markets, and
relatively stable performance in U.S. mutual funds. Offsetting
these positives
are the company's low, albeit improved, fixed-charge coverage
and sizable common
shareholder dividends.
SLF reported operating income from continuing operations of
CAD454 million in
the first quarter of 2014, up slightly from the same period in
2013. The net
impact of market factors reduced earnings by CAD26 million which
was offset by
assumption changes that increased earnings by CAD40 million.
While SLF has taken
a number of steps to reduce earnings volatility, including
increasing its
interest rate hedging and exiting certain lines of business
including the sale
of its U.S. VA and individual life businesses, Fitch believes
earnings remain
susceptible to the continued challenge of low interest rates.
SLF's fixed-charge coverage (on a Canadian IFRS earnings basis
based on adjusted
operating earnings) has improved since 2011 but remains below
rating
expectations. Through the first three months of 2014, SLF had a
fixed-charge
coverage ratio of 7.6x, up from 6.9x in full year 2013 and 5.4x
in full year
2012. Fitch expects fixed-charge coverage to continue to improve
in 2014 and
2015. Favorably, under Canadian regulations, SLF has greater
flexibility to
upstream dividends from operating subsidiaries without
regulatory approval than
do most U.S. peers, which, in Fitch's view, enhances holding
company liquidity.
Fitch believes that SLF is well-capitalized on a risk-adjusted
basis, with a
minimum continuing capital and surplus requirement (MCCSR) for
SLAC of 221% at
March 31, 2014. Cash at the holding company totaled CAD1.5
billion, which
includes proceeds from the 2013 sale of the U.S. variable
annuity and certain
life insurance businesses. Their positive effects are not
included in SLAC's
MCCSR. Fitch's expectation is that a significant portion of the
proceeds from
the disposition will be used by SLF to fund acquisitions to grow
its U.S.
employee benefits business, Asian insurance operations, or its
investment
management business.
The company's strong balance sheet fundamentals also benefit
from relatively low
financial leverage, which was 13% at March 31, 2014. Pro forma
leverage
including the May 2014 issuance of CAD250 million subordinated
debt and the June
2014 redemption of CAD250 million of preferred shares increases
to 13.9%. The
leverage increase reflects the loss of equity credit that Fitch
assigned the
preferred shares. Despite the increase, SLF's financial leverage
is below rating
expectations and that of similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in fixed-charge coverage, excluding the net impact
of market
factors, to below 6x;
--A sustained drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital
position with no plans
or ability to rectify; this would include the MCCSR ratio
falling below 200%;
--An increase in equity-adjusted financial leverage to over 20%;
--A large acquisition that involves execution and integration
risk or impacts
the company's leverage and capitalization.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Consistent maintenance of adjusted fixed-charge coverage,
excluding the net
impact of market factors, of over 10x;
--Stable to improving balance sheet fundamentals.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Sun Life Financial, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--4.8% senior notes due 2035 at 'A-';
--4.95% senior notes due 2036 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--4.57% senior notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--5.4% subordinated debentures due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--5.59% subordinated debentures due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--2.77% subordinated debentures due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--4.38% subordinated debentures due 2022 at 'BBB+';
--4.75% noncumulative preferred shares, series 1, at 'BBB';
--4.8% noncumulative preferred shares, series 2, at 'BBB';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 3, at 'BBB';
--4.45% noncumulative preferred shares, series 4, at 'BBB';
--4.5% noncumulative preferred shares, series 5, at 'BBB';
--4.35% noncumulative preference shares series 8R, at 'BBB';
--3.9% noncumulative preference shares series 10R, at 'BBB'.
--4.25% noncumulative preference shares series 12R at 'BBB'.
Sun Life Assurance Co. of Canada
--IFS ratings at 'AA-';
--IDR at 'A+';
--6.30% subordinated notes due 2028 at 'A'.
Sun Life Capital Trust
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 7.093%
series B, at 'A-';
--Sun Life ExchangEable Capital Securities (SLEECS), 5.863%
Series 2009-1, at
'A-'.
Sun Canada Financial Company
--7.25% subordinated notes due 2015 at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dafina M. Dunmore
Director
+1-312-368-3136
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
