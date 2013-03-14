(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings of Suncorp Group Limited (SGL) and its main operating subsidiaries, Suncorp Metway Insurance Limited (SMIL), AAI Limited (AAI formally Vero Insurance Limited) and Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. Rating Action Rationale The affirmation of AAI's and SMIL's IFS ratings and Stable Outlooks reflects their strong business franchises and brands and dominant market positions in Australia's non-life insurance sector. Moreover, the group has been able to maintain its market share while at the same time strengthening its earnings and operational performance. The affirmation also reflects the group's continued conservative approach to investments, reserving, financial leverage and capitalisation. The affirmation of SGL's and SML's IDRs and Stable Outlooks reflects the affirmation of the IFS ratings and Stable Outlooks of AAI and SMIL. The affirmation of SML's VR reflects a modest improvement in the bank's standalone profile during the half year ended 31 December 2012 (H1FY13), somewhat offset by strong loan growth that may place pressure on asset quality, profitability and funding in future periods. Key Rating Drivers - SGL's IDR SGL benefits from a large financial services footprint, which includes solid non-life and life insurance businesses and its core banking business. Moreover, operational efficiencies and a successfully implemented simplification strategy to-date have helped drive a stronger operating performance in the on-going businesses. In H113 SGL's net profit after tax from these business units was up 68% yoy to AUD759m. However, partially offsetting this was a AUD140m loss generated by the non-core banking portfolio. Capital ratios are strong and at end-H113 there was AUD1.3bn held throughout the group above internal targets. Following the group's reorganisation to a non-operating holding company structure surplus capital has been increasingly held at SGL. However, as a regulated entity capital is fungible and available to all the operating entities if required. Rating Sensitivities - SGL's IDR SGL's IDR is likely to move in line with any movement in the IFS ratings of AAI and SMIL. Key Rating Drivers - AAI's and SMIL's IFS Ratings In Australia AAI is parent to SMIL and the group's other non-life insurance subsidiaries, and operates through a suite of strong brands that together generate around 22% of the markets direct non-life insurance premiums. Underwriting profitability has been negatively impacted by large and more frequent natural hazard events in recent years, and higher reinsurance expenses, although premium rate rises and a relatively benign 2012 loss year supported the H113 result. The group reported an insurance trading ratio of 18.6% in H113, up from 3.8% yoy. Consistent with the group's approach across all its non-life insurance entities, investment portfolios are conservatively invested and heavily weighted towards highly rated fixed-income securities. At end-H113 92% of total investments were in fixed-income securities and 79% were rated 'AA-' or higher. Reserving across the group is strong and has historically produced large claims reserve redundancies, although these have trended lower over the 18 months to end-H113. Future prior period reserve developments should, however, be supported by the release of risk margins as the group has maintained a 90% probability of adequacy in its claims reserves. At FYE12 the group held risk margins above its central estimate claims reserves of AUD1.2bn. Capital ratios have trended lower in the non-life operating entities but remain solid, and are more than offset by higher capital levels held at SGL. The Australia non-life insurance entities on a consolidated basis covered their regulatory minimum capital requirements by 1.65x at end-H113, up from 1.57x at FYE12. Rating Sensitivities - AAI's and SMIL's IFS Ratings Positive rating action is unlikely. This is because the group's banking exposure is large relative to the size of the insurance entities, and SML's standalone profile acts as a drag on the group rating. Positive rating action would require a stronger standalone profile for SML, an extended period of robust operating performance across all businesses and at a group level, strong and sustained capital ratios. Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a severe deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results, particularly if it coincides with a weaker performance in the banking or life operations, if it damages the franchise value and if it leads to lower capital ratios. Profitability in the non-life operations is key to the group's ratings and if earnings are consistently below industry levels and, specifically given the group's high ratings, if combined ratios are in excess of 100% and insurance trading ratios are below 10% over an extended period ratings could be downgraded. Key Rating Drivers - SML's IDRs, Support Rating and Senior Debt The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings reflect an extremely high likelihood of support from the group if required as Fitch views SML as a core member of SGL. The ability to provide support is strong, with capital surplus to internal targets totalling AUD1.3bn at end-H113. As a result SML's IDRs are aligned with the IFS ratings of SMIL and AAI. The Stable Outlook reflects similar Outlooks on the IFS ratings of AAI and SMIL. Rating Sensitivities - SML's IDRs, Support Rating and Senior Debt SML's IDRs and senior debt ratings are likely to move in line with any movement in the IFS ratings of SMIL and AAI. A downgrade of the IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings is likely should SML no longer be considered core to SGL. Key Rating Drivers - SML's VR The bank's VR reflects the operational benefits of being part of SGL, including brand sharing, fungibility of capital for growth, cross-sell capacity, and close management interaction. It also reflects the bank's solid core profitability and asset quality, and adequate capitalisation, offset by the weak performance of its non-core portfolio and a reliance on wholesale funding. SML's asset quality is improving as the non-core portfolio is being run down - it totalled AUD3.4bn at end-H113 - but remains weak relative to that of domestic peers. A return to peer-level asset quality is unlikely until the bank exits these loans. The weak asset quality resulted in continued elevated impairment charges and limited profitability during H113; the bank reported an operating profit of just AUD13m. Further significant losses from this portfolio are possible if security values decline or if workout periods extend. In contrast, SML's core bank continues to perform well compared with domestic peers, reporting consistent, solid profits and strong asset quality. The bank grew its loan book well ahead of the sector in 2012 and plans to increase it by a further 8%-10% in 2013. However, this growth may pressure asset quality, profitability and funding in future periods. SML's reliance on wholesale funding is being gradually reduced as the bank moves toward more stable funding sources. Covered bonds have helped this process, although further benefits may be limited as SML has used about 60% of its covered bond capacity. Liquid asset holdings of AUD9.6bn provide a strong buffer to funding market dislocation - all liquid assets are repo-eligible with the Reserve Bank of Australia. Standalone capitalisation remains adequate - Fitch core capital/ risk-weighted assets was 7.86% at end-H113 - and significant group surplus capital could be quickly channelled to the bank if required. SML is unlikely to have any difficulty meeting Basel III capital requirements - it estimated its common equity Tier 1 ratio was 7.39% at end-H113 and the bank plans to increase this to 8% in the short- to medium-term. Rating Sensitivities - SML's VR SML's VR may be downgraded should asset quality worsen substantially, possibly as a result of strong loan growth or further deterioration in the non-core portfolio. SML's strong loan growth may also result in a weakening of its funding and liquidity profile, which would place negative pressure on SML's VR. An upgrade of SML's VR would require a successful exit from the non-core portfolio, evidence that the bank's strong loan growth has not negatively impacted asset quality and profitability, and further strengthening of the funding profile. This is unlikely in the short- to medium-term. Key Rating Drivers - SML's Support Rating Floor The Support Rating Floor reflects SML's limited market share, with Fitch factoring in a moderate probability of support from the Australian authorities. Rating Sensitivities - SML's Support Rating Floor The Support Rating Floor is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Australian authorities to provide timely support to the bank. The Floor is vulnerable to global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks. Key Rating Drivers - SML's Subordinated Debt SML's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its Long-Term IDR rather than its VR to reflect Fitch's expectation that SGL has the propensity and ability to support these instruments if needed, as per Fitch criteria "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December 2012. Ratings have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation SML's Long-Term IDR. Rating Sensitivities - SML's Subordinated Debt The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect SML's Long-Term IDR. The rating actions are as follows: Suncorp Group Limited (SGL) Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML): Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA' AUD domestic medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A' Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd (SMIL): Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable AAI Limited: Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable 