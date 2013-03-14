(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings
of Suncorp Group
Limited (SGL) and its main operating subsidiaries, Suncorp
Metway Insurance
Limited (SMIL), AAI Limited (AAI formally Vero Insurance
Limited) and
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML). A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this rating action commentary.
Rating Action Rationale
The affirmation of AAI's and SMIL's IFS ratings and Stable
Outlooks reflects
their strong business franchises and brands and dominant market
positions in
Australia's non-life insurance sector. Moreover, the group has
been able to
maintain its market share while at the same time strengthening
its earnings and
operational performance. The affirmation also reflects the
group's continued
conservative approach to investments, reserving, financial
leverage and
capitalisation.
The affirmation of SGL's and SML's IDRs and Stable Outlooks
reflects the
affirmation of the IFS ratings and Stable Outlooks of AAI and
SMIL. The
affirmation of SML's VR reflects a modest improvement in the
bank's standalone
profile during the half year ended 31 December 2012 (H1FY13),
somewhat offset by
strong loan growth that may place pressure on asset quality,
profitability and
funding in future periods.
Key Rating Drivers - SGL's IDR
SGL benefits from a large financial services footprint, which
includes solid
non-life and life insurance businesses and its core banking
business. Moreover,
operational efficiencies and a successfully implemented
simplification strategy
to-date have helped drive a stronger operating performance in
the on-going
businesses. In H113 SGL's net profit after tax from these
business units was up
68% yoy to AUD759m. However, partially offsetting this was a
AUD140m loss
generated by the non-core banking portfolio.
Capital ratios are strong and at end-H113 there was AUD1.3bn
held throughout the
group above internal targets. Following the group's
reorganisation to a
non-operating holding company structure surplus capital has been
increasingly
held at SGL. However, as a regulated entity capital is fungible
and available to
all the operating entities if required.
Rating Sensitivities - SGL's IDR
SGL's IDR is likely to move in line with any movement in the IFS
ratings of AAI
and SMIL.
Key Rating Drivers - AAI's and SMIL's IFS Ratings
In Australia AAI is parent to SMIL and the group's other
non-life insurance
subsidiaries, and operates through a suite of strong brands that
together
generate around 22% of the markets direct non-life insurance
premiums.
Underwriting profitability has been negatively impacted by large
and more
frequent natural hazard events in recent years, and higher
reinsurance expenses,
although premium rate rises and a relatively benign 2012 loss
year supported the
H113 result. The group reported an insurance trading ratio of
18.6% in H113, up
from 3.8% yoy.
Consistent with the group's approach across all its non-life
insurance entities,
investment portfolios are conservatively invested and heavily
weighted towards
highly rated fixed-income securities. At end-H113 92% of total
investments were
in fixed-income securities and 79% were rated 'AA-' or higher.
Reserving across the group is strong and has historically
produced large claims
reserve redundancies, although these have trended lower over the
18 months to
end-H113. Future prior period reserve developments should,
however, be supported
by the release of risk margins as the group has maintained a 90%
probability of
adequacy in its claims reserves. At FYE12 the group held risk
margins above its
central estimate claims reserves of AUD1.2bn.
Capital ratios have trended lower in the non-life operating
entities but remain
solid, and are more than offset by higher capital levels held at
SGL. The
Australia non-life insurance entities on a consolidated basis
covered their
regulatory minimum capital requirements by 1.65x at end-H113, up
from 1.57x at
FYE12.
Rating Sensitivities - AAI's and SMIL's IFS Ratings
Positive rating action is unlikely. This is because the group's
banking exposure
is large relative to the size of the insurance entities, and
SML's standalone
profile acts as a drag on the group rating. Positive rating
action would require
a stronger standalone profile for SML, an extended period of
robust operating
performance across all businesses and at a group level, strong
and sustained
capital ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
severe
deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results,
particularly if it
coincides with a weaker performance in the banking or life
operations, if it
damages the franchise value and if it leads to lower capital
ratios.
Profitability in the non-life operations is key to the group's
ratings and if
earnings are consistently below industry levels and,
specifically given the
group's high ratings, if combined ratios are in excess of 100%
and insurance
trading ratios are below 10% over an extended period ratings
could be
downgraded.
Key Rating Drivers - SML's IDRs, Support Rating and Senior Debt
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings reflect
an extremely
high likelihood of support from the group if required as Fitch
views SML as a
core member of SGL. The ability to provide support is strong,
with capital
surplus to internal targets totalling AUD1.3bn at end-H113. As a
result SML's
IDRs are aligned with the IFS ratings of SMIL and AAI.
The Stable Outlook reflects similar Outlooks on the IFS ratings
of AAI and SMIL.
Rating Sensitivities - SML's IDRs, Support Rating and Senior
Debt
SML's IDRs and senior debt ratings are likely to move in line
with any movement
in the IFS ratings of SMIL and AAI. A downgrade of the IDRs,
Support Rating and
senior debt ratings is likely should SML no longer be considered
core to SGL.
Key Rating Drivers - SML's VR
The bank's VR reflects the operational benefits of being part of
SGL, including
brand sharing, fungibility of capital for growth, cross-sell
capacity, and close
management interaction. It also reflects the bank's solid core
profitability and
asset quality, and adequate capitalisation, offset by the weak
performance of
its non-core portfolio and a reliance on wholesale funding.
SML's asset quality
is improving as the non-core portfolio is being run down - it
totalled AUD3.4bn
at end-H113 - but remains weak relative to that of domestic
peers. A return to
peer-level asset quality is unlikely until the bank exits these
loans. The weak
asset quality resulted in continued elevated impairment charges
and limited
profitability during H113; the bank reported an operating profit
of just AUD13m.
Further significant losses from this portfolio are possible if
security values
decline or if workout periods extend.
In contrast, SML's core bank continues to perform well compared
with domestic
peers, reporting consistent, solid profits and strong asset
quality. The bank
grew its loan book well ahead of the sector in 2012 and plans to
increase it by
a further 8%-10% in 2013. However, this growth may pressure
asset quality,
profitability and funding in future periods.
SML's reliance on wholesale funding is being gradually reduced
as the bank moves
toward more stable funding sources. Covered bonds have helped
this process,
although further benefits may be limited as SML has used about
60% of its
covered bond capacity. Liquid asset holdings of AUD9.6bn provide
a strong buffer
to funding market dislocation - all liquid assets are
repo-eligible with the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
Standalone capitalisation remains adequate - Fitch core capital/
risk-weighted
assets was 7.86% at end-H113 - and significant group surplus
capital could be
quickly channelled to the bank if required. SML is unlikely to
have any
difficulty meeting Basel III capital requirements - it estimated
its common
equity Tier 1 ratio was 7.39% at end-H113 and the bank plans to
increase this to
8% in the short- to medium-term.
Rating Sensitivities - SML's VR
SML's VR may be downgraded should asset quality worsen
substantially, possibly
as a result of strong loan growth or further deterioration in
the non-core
portfolio. SML's strong loan growth may also result in a
weakening of its
funding and liquidity profile, which would place negative
pressure on SML's VR.
An upgrade of SML's VR would require a successful exit from the
non-core
portfolio, evidence that the bank's strong loan growth has not
negatively
impacted asset quality and profitability, and further
strengthening of the
funding profile. This is unlikely in the short- to medium-term.
Key Rating Drivers - SML's Support Rating Floor
The Support Rating Floor reflects SML's limited market share,
with Fitch
factoring in a moderate probability of support from the
Australian authorities.
Rating Sensitivities - SML's Support Rating Floor
The Support Rating Floor is potentially sensitive to any change
in assumptions
around the propensity or ability of the Australian authorities
to provide timely
support to the bank. The Floor is vulnerable to global
regulatory initiatives
aimed at reducing implicit government support available to
banks.
Key Rating Drivers - SML's Subordinated Debt
SML's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its Long-Term
IDR rather than
its VR to reflect Fitch's expectation that SGL has the
propensity and ability to
support these instruments if needed, as per Fitch criteria
"Assessing and Rating
Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 5 December 2012.
Ratings have
thus been affirmed due to the affirmation SML's Long-Term IDR.
Rating Sensitivities - SML's Subordinated Debt
The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations
that might affect SML's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Suncorp Group Limited (SGL)
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
AUD domestic medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd (SMIL):
Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
AAI Limited:
Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
