SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the
ratings of Suncorp
Group Limited (SGL) and its main operating subsidiaries: AAI
Limited (AAI) and
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML). A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this rating action commentary.
Suncorp-Metway Insurance Limited's (SMIL) IFS rating has been
withdrawn
following a legal entity reorganisation and the transfer of all
insurance
liabilities to AAI. SMIL no longer exists as a legal entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SGL's IDR and AAI's IFS
The affirmation of SGL's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Stable
Outlook reflects
the affirmation of AAI's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating
and Stable
Outlook.
SGL benefits from a large financial services footprint, which
includes a very
strong non-life business, and simple life and banking
businesses. The
organisational and operational improvements from a to-date
successfully
implemented simplification strategy, have driven a stronger
operating
performance over the 18 months to end-1H14, and Fitch expects
will support a
solid future performance.
Capital ratios are strong. At end-1H14 AUD1.3bn was held by the
group, above
internal targets. The group holds most of its surplus within the
non-life
operations but, since its reorganisation to a non-operating
holding company
structure, has increasingly held surplus capital at SGL. As a
regulated entity,
capital is fungible and available to all the operating entities
should it be
required.
The affirmation of AAI's IFS rating and Stable Outlook reflect
its strong
business franchise and brands, as well as its dominant market
position in
Australia's non-life insurance sector. Solid premium rate
increases and
operational improvements, including better risk selection and
pricing, and a
focus on claims and expense management, has supported AAI's
earnings
performance.
The affirmation also reflects the group's continued conservative
approach to
investments, reserving and financial leverage, within AAI and
wider non-life
group.
Across the non-life group investment portfolios are heavily
weighted towards
highly rated fixed-income securities. At end-1H14, 93% of total
investments were
in fixed-income securities, 78% of these being rated 'AA-' or
higher. Exposure
to equities is low and as a result the 'risky' asset to equity
ratio of 9% is
very low relative to Fitch median criteria guidelines.
Reserving across the group is strong and has historically
produced large claims
reserve redundancies, although these have trended lower over the
18 months to
end-1H14. The group maintained a 90% probability of adequacy in
its claims
reserves and at end-1H14 held risk margins above its central
estimate claims
reserves of AUD984m. In the five years to FYE13, positive
prior-period movements
have averaged 5% of opening equity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SGL's IDR and AAI's IFS RATING
SGL's IDR is likely to move in line with AAI's IFS rating.
A positive rating action is unlikely. This is because the
group's banking
exposure is large relative to the size of the insurance
entities, and SML's
standalone profile acts as a drag on the group rating. Positive
rating action
would require a stronger standalone profile for SML, an extended
period of
robust operating performance across all businesses and, at a
group level, strong
and sustained capital ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include a
severe
deterioration in the non-life operations' long-term results,
particularly if it
coincides with weaker performance in the banking or life
operations, if it
damages the franchise value and if it leads to lower capital
ratios.
Profitability in the non-life operations is currently key to the
group's
ratings. Ratings could be downgraded should earnings be
consistently below
industry levels and, specifically given the group's high
ratings, should
combined ratios be in excess of 100%, and insurance trading
ratios below 10%
over an extended period.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SML's IDRs, SUPPORT RATING and SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings reflect
an extremely
high likelihood of support from the group if required, as Fitch
views SML as a
core member of SGL. The ability to provide support is strong, as
reflected by
capital surplus to internal targets. As a result, SML's IDRs and
Stable Outlook
are aligned with AAI's IFS rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SML's IDRSs, SUPPORT RATING and SENIOR
DEBT
SML's IDRs and senior debt ratings are likely to move in line
with any movement
in the IFS rating of AAI. A downgrade of the IDRs, Support
Rating and senior
debt ratings is likely should SML no longer be considered core
to SGL. A
significant reduction in the group's ability to support SML, as
measured by
capital surplus to minimum targets, without a commensurate
improvement in SML's
intrinsic creditworthiness, as measured by the Viability Rating
(VR), may also
place downward pressure on the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SML's VR
The bank's Viability Rating (VR) reflects its sound core
profitability and asset
quality, improving capitalisation, and the operational benefits
of being part of
SGL, such as brand sharing, fungibility of capital for growth,
cross-sell
capacity, and close management interaction. These factors are
offset by a
reliance on wholesale funding and recent strong loan growth
which may put
pressure on asset quality, profitability and funding in future
periods.
The sale of most of the remaining non-core loans during 2013 was
a credit
positive, consolidating the bank at its current VR level. Asset
quality improved
significantly as a result of the sale, with SML's impaired loan
ratio now at the
low end compared to domestic peers, with further improvements
expected as the
remaining non-core exposures are exited. Fitch expects some
manageable
deterioration in the asset quality of the core portfolio during
2014 due to a
modest weakening of the operating environment, although there is
some downside
risk given SML's recent strong loan growth has yet to fully
season.
SML's reliance on wholesale funding is being gradually reduced
as the funding
for the legacy non-core bank matures. Liquid asset holdings
including
internally-securitised mortgages, cover almost all wholesale
debt maturities in
2014 and provide a strong buffer to funding market dislocation.
All liquid
assets are eligible for the Reserve Bank of Australia's
repurchase facility.
Standalone capitalisation is improving, with Fitch core
capital/risk-weighted
assets at 8.91% at end-1H14, and significant group surplus
capital could be
quickly channelled to the bank should it be required. SML
targets a minimum
Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio of 8% - it was 8.25% at
end-1H14.
Profitability is also likely to improve further in 2014 as the
legacy funding
associated with the non-core assets matures, reducing the drag
it has on
earnings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SML's VR
SML's VR could be downgraded should asset quality worsen
substantially, possibly
as a result of strong loan growth, which could weaken its
funding and liquidity
profile, or a significant deterioration in the operating
environment.
An upgrade of SML's VR would require evidence that the bank's
strong loan growth
has not had a negative impact on asset quality and
profitability, as well as
further strengthening of the funding profile and profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SML's SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating Floor reflects SML's limited market share,
with Fitch
factoring in a moderate probability of support from the
Australian authorities.
The Support Rating Floor is potentially sensitive to any change
in assumptions
around the propensity or ability of the Australian authorities
to provide timely
support to the bank. The Floor is vulnerable to global
regulatory initiatives
aimed at reducing the implicit government support available to
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - SML's SUBORDINATED
DEBT
SML's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its Long-Term
IDR rather than
its VR to reflect Fitch's expectation that SGL has the
propensity and ability to
support these instruments if needed, as per Fitch's criteria
"Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" dated 31 January
2014. The
subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect SML's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Suncorp Group Limited (SGL)
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'.
Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1';
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+';
Support Rating: affirmed at '1';
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+';
Government-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA';
AUD domestic medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1';
USD15bn euro medium-term note programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1';
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+';
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'; and
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'.
Suncorp Metway Insurance Ltd (SMIL):
Insurer Financial Strength: withdrawn.
AAI Limited:
Insurer Financial Strength: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 13
November 2014,
"Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria" dated 31 January
2014,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated
10 August 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
