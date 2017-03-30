(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp-Metway Limited's
(SML, A+/Stable/F1) AUD2.5 billion of outstanding mortgage
covered bonds at
'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on SML's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', an
IDR uplift of zero notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of
six notches and
the asset percentage (AP) of 89.29% used in the programme's
asset coverage test,
which Fitch relies upon in its analysis. This AP is lower than
Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven AP of 93.5% and supports a 'AA' tested rating on a
probability-of-default basis and a recovery uplift (RU) of
two-notches to 'AAA'
The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the four-notch buffer
against the
downgrade of SML's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP corresponds to a breakeven
overcollateralisation (OC) of
7.0% and is driven by the asset disposal loss component of
12.6%, which reflects
the maturity mismatches between the cover pool (13.6 years) and
the covered
bonds (3.8 years). The mismatch creates the need for a stressed
sale to meet
timely payment of the bonds. The credit loss component
contributes 1.8% and has
increased slightly since the last analysis due to a slight
deterioration of the
credit risk on the cover pool assets. The cash flow valuation
component
decreases the OC by 7.4%, representing the excess spread
modelled by Fitch in
the programme.
The IDR uplift remains unchanged at zero notches. Australia does
not have a
specific advance resolution regime, but the regulator can
resolve a bank under
its regulatory powers pursuant to the Banking Act. Even so,
covered bonds are
not explicitly exempt from bail-in should a bank be resolved,
giving rise to the
risk of cover pool enforcement. Therefore, SML's Long-Term IDR
remains the floor
for its covered bond rating.
The PCU remains unchanged at six notches and reflects the
strength of liquidity
protection in the form of a 12-month extension period on the
soft-bullet bond.
The programme also provides for a three-month reserve for
interest payments in
its structure.
SML's covered bonds benefit from a two-notch RU, as Fitch sees
the underlying
assets as standard and the breakeven OC compensates for the
credit loss modelled
in a 'AAA' stress scenario. Also, all of SML's cover assets and
covered bonds
are denominated in Australian dollars, hence, currently there is
no FX risk
exposure in a recovery scenario. Therefore, Fitch does not
expect any material
downside risk to recovery expectations.
The cover pool consisted of 12,914 loans at end-February 2017,
secured by
first-ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties
with a total
outstanding balance of AUD2.9 billion. The cover pool's
weighted-average
loan-to-value ratio (LVR) was 68.6%, the Fitch-calculated
indexed current LVR
was 64.1% and the weighted-average seasoning was 71 months.
Investment loans
formed 21.4% of the pool, while 13.9% of the pool was
interest-only loans. The
cover pool is concentrated in Queensland with 52.7% of loans
originated in the
state. As of 28 February 2017, 53.0% of the pool had lender's
mortgage insurance
(LMI) cover; however, any further advances granted after the
original settlement
of a loan may not necessarily be covered by LMI. This
consideration was
incorporated into Fitch's analysis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Suncorp-Metway Limited's covered bonds would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if the
relied upon AP rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 93.5% or
where the issuer's
IDR falls below 'BBB'. If the nominal AP in the programme rises
to the maximum
95.0% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the
rating on the
covered bonds would fall to 'AA', two notches above the IDR.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to the
outstanding
covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence
of new issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be assumed that the 'AAA' breakeven AP,
which maintains the
covered bond rating, will remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sambit Agasti
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0337
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Suncorp-Metway
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
