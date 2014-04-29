(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Suncorp-Metway Limited's
(SML, A+/Stable/F1) outstanding mortgage covered bonds totalling
AUD2.2bn at
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on: SML's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+'; the
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3; and the asset
percentage (AP) used in
the asset coverage test (ACT) of 81.3%. The latter provides a
cushion, compared
to the breakeven AP of 89.5%. The Outlook on the covered bonds'
ratings is
Stable, reflecting the Stable Outlook on SML's IDR.
The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of
SML's liquidity
gap and systemic risk. This is mainly driven by the agency's
view of the
liquidity gap mitigants in the form of a three-month interest
reserve fund and
the 12-month extendable period for the issued soft bullet bonds.
Fitch has revised its risk assessment of the cover pool-specific
alternative
management down to moderate from moderate high, mainly due to
updated IT systems
used to manage the cover pool.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP level of 89.5% supports a 'AA' rating on
a probability of
default (PD) basis, and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift
for the covered
bonds in a 'AAA' scenario. The breakeven AP has improved from
85.3% as a result
of the agency's revision of the Australian refinancing cost
assumptions and the
indexation of property values since the programme's last review.
Maturity mismatches are significant, with the weighted average
(WA) life of the
assets being 14.2 years, and that of the liabilities 2.5 years.
The Fitch
breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected by,
among others, the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can
change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore, it cannot be
assumed to remain stable over time.
In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated the pool's cumulative
WA frequency of
foreclosure at 10.3%, and a WA recovery rate of 73.3%. At
end-March 2014, the
cover pool consisted of 11,733 loans secured by first-ranking
Australian
residential mortgages with a total outstanding balance of
AUD2.63bn. The
portfolio has a WA current loan-to-value ratio (LVR) of 65.5%, a
Fitch
calculated WA current indexed LVR of 64.9%, and a WA seasoning
of 61 months. The
mortgage portfolio is distributed geographically, with the
largest
concentrations being in Queensland (57.1%) and New South Wales
(25.3%).
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: SML's IDR was downgraded by two or more notches; the
D-Cap fell by
more than two categories; or if the AP that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increased above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 89.5%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
The source of information used to assess these ratings was
Suncorp-Metway
Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant
underlying
information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013 ; and 'APAC Residential
Mortgage
Criteria', dated 1 August 2013; 'APAC Residential Mortgage
Criteria Addendum -
Australia', dated 1 August 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
- Mortgage
Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum' dated 4 February 2014;
'Global Criteria
for Lender's Mortgage Insurance in RMBS', dated 1 August 2013,
are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
