BRIEF-Al Andalus Property obtains 40 mln riyals Islamic credit faclity
* Obtains 40 million riyals Islamic credit faclity from Saudi Investment Bank to support working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunderland Marine Mutual Insurance Company's (SMMI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'A-' with a Positive Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has withdrawn the rating as SMMI has decided to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings on SMMI. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for SMMI.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the recent merger with The North of England Protecting and Indemnity Association Limited (North), the world's second-largest marine mutual liability insurer as measured by owned tonnage, would improve SMMI's credit profile over time as part of a larger group.
North's strategic platform complements SMMI's and provides SMMI with access to further business development opportunities and provides cost savings through the purchase of external reinsurance on a greater scale.
LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - The Financial Stability Board has proposed a new framework for the governance of unique transaction identifiers that are used for reporting over-the-counter swaps to trade repositories.
LONDON, March 13 Shareholders to Spanish sports management company Dorna Sports are set to take a third payout from the company in six years as they prepare to launch an €889m-equivalent dividend recapitalisation, banking sources said on Monday.