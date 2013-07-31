(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunderland
Marine Mutual
Insurance Company's (SMMI) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
Rating at 'A-' with
a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's assessment that SMMI's capital
adequacy has
remained supportive of the rating despite the company incurring
a loss in 2012
of GBP1.4m (2011: loss of GBP8.0m). Fitch expects SMMI's trend
of improved
underwriting profitability to continue and expects the company
to return to
underwriting profitability in 2013. The company's low financial
leverage,
conservative investment strategy, well-established franchise and
high customer
retention are other factors that support the rating.
The Negative Outlook reflects the agency's concern regarding the
company's
current weak financial performance, with losses incurred in 2011
and 2012 being
driven by unfavourable claims experience. However the 2012
result was a
significant improvement on 2011 with the Fitch-calculated
combined ratio
improving to 107.5% from 119.5%. Fitch believes that the very
poor 2011 result
was of an exceptional one-off nature.
SMMI's main challenge is to improve its underwriting margins to
make up for
lower investment income. The company's ability to restore and
maintain
profitability will be a key rating driver over the near term.
The agency will
monitor closely the results through the remainder of 2013.
SMMI is a leading insurer in its chosen niche markets, which
include marine,
liability and aquaculture insurance. It conducts business in
over 50 countries
and wrote gross premiums in 2012 of GBP95.3m (2011: GBP75.1m).
The group's
business portfolio includes hull & machinery (60%), protection &
indemnity and
personal accident (20%) and storm damage and disease risks for
aquaculture
(20%). It is geographically well diversified and derives 14% of
its premiums
from the UK, 44% from North America, 13% from Europe, 18% from
Australia and New
Zealand and 11% from other areas.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a failure to return
to profitable
underwriting in 2013. If it becomes apparent that Fitch's
expectation of a
return to underwriting profitability is not being met, the
rating could be
downgraded.
Reduced use of reinsurance, which could weaken SMMI's
Fitch-assessed capital
position, could also lead to a downgrade.
Given the company's current financial and strategic profile, the
agency does not
foresee an upgrade within the medium term.
