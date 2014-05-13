(Repeat for additional subscirbers)

May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2012 notes, as follows:

EUR3.21bn Class A notes: affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable The transaction is a EUR5bn consumer loan portfolio originated by Agos Ducato SpA (Agos, BBB+/Stable/F2), which includes fixed-rate consumer loans receivables granted to residents in Italy. The originator is part of Credit Agricole Consumer Finance SA (A/Stable/F1) which currently holds 61% of Agos's shares, while the remaining 39% is held by Banco Popolare Soc.Coop (BBB/Negative/F3). The affirmation reflects the available credit enhancement, which has increased since closing in July 2012 despite the transaction being in a revolving period and weaker-than-expected portfolio performance.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Adequate Credit Enhancement

Although the transaction is still in its revolving period, credit enhancement (CE) has increased to 40.5% from 36.3% since closing. This was due to over-collateralisation (in the form of a EUR134.9m portfolio) provided by the originator with the transfer of new receivables following the downgrade of the servicer below 'A', in accordance with the transaction documentation. In addition, CE is provided by a cash reserve top-up from 0.5% to its non-amortising target of 3% of the initial portfolio balance, through an excess spread trapping mechanism in the first payment dates.

Performance Weaker than Expectations

As of end-January 2014, the 30 days plus delinquencies were at 3.8% of the non-defaulted collateral balance, up from 3.2% in May 2013, while the cumulative defaults accounted for 1.7% (all "cleared" using available excess spread), above Fitch's expectation at closing. Given this portfolio underperformance, Fitch has revised its lifetime base case default rate to 9% from 7.3%.

Revolving Period Almost Over

The transaction is still in the revolving phase, which subject to triggers would be expected to continue until July 2014. Despite the revolving period the portfolio has not substantially changed and the current composition is in line with that at closing and still below the concentration limits. Fitch expects this trend to continue through to the conclusion of the revolving period.

Commingling Risk Mitigated

According to the transaction's documentation, upon the downgrade of the servicer Agos (to BBB+/F2 from A-/F1), the originator has transferred additional receivables to the issuer which financed the purchase through the issuance of a class of super-junior notes subscribed by Agos. Therefore, albeit with some delay to the timing envisaged by the legal documentation, the originator has addressed commingling risk.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction may be subject to a rating review if there is a sudden portfolio deterioration, where the volume of delinquent, defaults or recoveries substantially deviate from Fitch's initial base case.

Rating sensitivity to increased default rates (class A)

Current rating: 'AA+sf'

Increase base case by 10%: 'AAsf'

Increase base case by 25%: 'A+sf

Rating sensitivity to reduced recovery rates (class A)

Current rating: 'AA+sf'

Reduce base case by 10%: 'AAsf'

Reduce base case by 25%: 'AAsf'

Rating sensitivity to increased default rate and reduced recovery rate (class A)

Current rating: 'AA+sf'

Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA-sf'

Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'A+sf'