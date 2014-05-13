(Repeat for additional subscirbers)
May 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sunrise S.r.l. - Series 2012 notes, as follows:
EUR3.21bn Class A notes: affirmed at 'AA+sf'; Outlook Stable
The transaction is a EUR5bn consumer loan portfolio originated by Agos Ducato
SpA (Agos, BBB+/Stable/F2), which includes fixed-rate consumer loans receivables
granted to residents in Italy. The originator is part of Credit Agricole
Consumer Finance SA (A/Stable/F1) which currently holds 61% of Agos's shares,
while the remaining 39% is held by Banco Popolare Soc.Coop (BBB/Negative/F3).
The affirmation reflects the available credit enhancement, which has increased
since closing in July 2012 despite the transaction being in a revolving period
and weaker-than-expected portfolio performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Credit Enhancement
Although the transaction is still in its revolving period, credit enhancement
(CE) has increased to 40.5% from 36.3% since closing. This was due to
over-collateralisation (in the form of a EUR134.9m portfolio) provided by the
originator with the transfer of new receivables following the downgrade of the
servicer below 'A', in accordance with the transaction documentation. In
addition, CE is provided by a cash reserve top-up from 0.5% to its
non-amortising target of 3% of the initial portfolio balance, through an excess
spread trapping mechanism in the first payment dates.
Performance Weaker than Expectations
As of end-January 2014, the 30 days plus delinquencies were at 3.8% of the
non-defaulted collateral balance, up from 3.2% in May 2013, while the cumulative
defaults accounted for 1.7% (all "cleared" using available excess spread), above
Fitch's expectation at closing. Given this portfolio underperformance, Fitch has
revised its lifetime base case default rate to 9% from 7.3%.
Revolving Period Almost Over
The transaction is still in the revolving phase, which subject to triggers would
be expected to continue until July 2014. Despite the revolving period the
portfolio has not substantially changed and the current composition is in line
with that at closing and still below the concentration limits. Fitch expects
this trend to continue through to the conclusion of the revolving period.
Commingling Risk Mitigated
According to the transaction's documentation, upon the downgrade of the servicer
Agos (to BBB+/F2 from A-/F1), the originator has transferred additional
receivables to the issuer which financed the purchase through the issuance of a
class of super-junior notes subscribed by Agos. Therefore, albeit with some
delay to the timing envisaged by the legal documentation, the originator has
addressed commingling risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The transaction may be subject to a rating review if there is a sudden portfolio
deterioration, where the volume of delinquent, defaults or recoveries
substantially deviate from Fitch's initial base case.
Rating sensitivity to increased default rates (class A)
Current rating: 'AA+sf'
Increase base case by 10%: 'AAsf'
Increase base case by 25%: 'A+sf
Rating sensitivity to reduced recovery rates (class A)
Current rating: 'AA+sf'
Reduce base case by 10%: 'AAsf'
Reduce base case by 25%: 'AAsf'
Rating sensitivity to increased default rate and reduced recovery rate (class A)
Current rating: 'AA+sf'
Increase default base case by 10%; reduce recovery base case by 10%: 'AA-sf'
Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'A+sf'