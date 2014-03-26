(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) and the Support Ratings (SRs) of five Hong Kong
Banks, as detailed
below. All other issuer level, debt level ratings and Outlooks
of these issuers
are unaffected. While Fitch has today affirmed the SRs and SRFs,
all of these
ratings are likely to be revised downwards by the end of a
typical Outlook
horizon as further progress is made in implementing the
legislative and
practical aspects of enabling effective resolution frameworks.
All of these banks' Long-Term IDRs and long-term senior debt
ratings are in line
with their Viability Ratings (VRs), which measure a bank's
intrinsic
creditworthiness. Consequently, provided their VRs are not
downgraded, any
downward revision of SRs or SRFs will have no impact on these
banks' Long-Term
IDRs or long-term senior debt ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
National systemic importance is the key driver behind the SRs
and SRFs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The ratings are generally sensitive to a weakening in Fitch's
assumptions around
either the ability or propensity of the Hong Kong sovereign to
provide timely
support.
Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to a weakening of support
propensity in
respect of further progress being made in addressing legislative
and practical
impediments to effective bank resolution. In Hong Kong, a
proposal for
resolution legislation has been submitted for public
consultation which is
likely to be implemented by end-2015. Enhanced resolution
legislation will give
the Hong Kong authorities the tools to enact resolution and
signifies a reduced
propensity to support.
Fitch anticipates a dilution of national influence over
resolution decisions for
Hong Kong's foreign-owned banks as their cross-border resolution
will involve
multiple parties. It is likely that the authorities will apply
the sought-for
extended powers to facilitate resolution of large and complex
banks, in
particular if those are undergoing resolution by their home
regulators.
The scope of the proposed regime is broad, and includes small
local banks and
branches of foreign banks. While it remains to be seen if the
regulator would
apply resolution tools across the whole spectrum of the
financial system, Fitch
believes that the hurdles to provide extraordinary support will
be higher.
Overall, Fitch's base case is that sufficient progress is likely
to have been
made for Hong Kong banks' SRFs to be revised downwards to 'No
floor' within the
next one to two years. The SRs would be revised downwards to '5'
in the absence
of institutional support. At this stage, this is likely to be in
2H15.
Fitch's definition of a '5' SR is 'A bank for which there is a
possibility of
external support, but it cannot be relied upon'. Higher SRs
indicate that
extraordinary support, in Fitch's opinion' is 'probable' to
varying extents.
The topic of bank resolution is explored in more detail in a
Special Report
titled 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations',
which will
shortly be published at www.fitchratings.com.
Rating Actions:
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited:
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Wing Hang Bank
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Dah Sing Bank
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Chong Hing Bank
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Shanghai Commercial Bank
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is covered
in a separate
comment titled 'Fitch affirms HSBC and its UK and HK
subsidiaries at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable' published today at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chair
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria: 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
