(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support
Ratings (SRs)
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at '1' and 'A-', respectively,
for BMO Bank of
Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial
Bank of Commerce
(CIBC), Caisse Centrale Desjardins (CCD), National Bank of
Canada (NBC), Royal
Bank of Canada (RY), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (The) (TD),
collectively referred
to as 'Canadian Banks'. The rating actions have been taken in
conjunction with a
review of support for banks globally.
BMO, BNS, CIBC, CCD, NBC, RY, and TD's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
do not currently incorporate any government support, and reflect
their
standalone strengths only. As such, absent a material in change
economic
conditions or the companies' stand-alone credit profiles; any
change to their
SRs or SRFs in the future will have no impact on the companies
IDRs.
Fitch has also affirmed the Support Ratings of BMO Harris Bank
National
Association, CIBC World Markets PLC, TD Bank U.S. Holding
Company and TD Bank,
NA at '1'. These ratings are driven by institutional support
from their
respective parent companies, and are not subject to Fitch's
evolving view of
support noted in this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The affirmation of the Canadian Banks' SRs and SRFs reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there remains an extremely high probability of support from
the Canadian
government ('AAA'; Rating Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation reflects
Canada's extremely high ability to support its banks especially
given its
financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain.
Specific to the Canadian Banks, our view of support likelihood
is based mostly
on their systemic importance in Canada, significant
concentration overall
Canadian banking assets amongst the institutions noted above,
which account for
over 90% of banking assets, the large size of the banking system
with banking
assets at 2.1 times Canada's GDP, and the Canadian Banks'
position as key
providers of financial services to the Canadian economy. The
Canadian Banks'
IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because
their VRs are
all currently above their SRFs.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
D-SIFI's in Canada, as demonstrated by commentary and actions
from Canadian
banking regulators seeking to protect tax payers from the risk
of a large
financial institution failing. This is further supported by the
proposed
issuance of non-voting contingent capital (NVCC) instruments,
resolution powers
given regulatory authorities under the CDIC Act, and other
initiatives that
demonstrate the Canadian government's progress to reduce the
propensity of state
support for banks going forward. Fitch believes this increases
the likelihood of
NVCC and potential senior debt losses if one or more of the
Canadian Banks run
afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch is classifying Canada as a Path 2 country as defined in
its September 2013
report, 'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', and given the
factors noted above,
Fitch expects there to be some level of support for the Canadian
Banks going
forward, and as such does not expect the SR to be impacted.
The SRF ratings are more likely to be impacted and are sensitive
to progress
made in completing NVCC issuances and any additional regulatory
initiatives that
may be imposed on the Canadian D-SIFIs. Fitch's assessment of
continuing support
for Canadian D-SIFI's has to some extent relied upon resolution
powers granted
regulators under the CDIC ACT as well as the potential size,
structure, and
feasibility of NVCC implementation.
Fitch expects that the continued regulatory action to ensure
sufficient
contingent capital will be implemented for all Canadian banks in
the near term,
but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that
sufficient regulatory
progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon.
Therefore, Fitch
expects to revise the Canadian Banks' SRFs to 'BBB-' over a
typical rating
outlook horizon.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a revision of the SRFs to 'BBB-' would mean no
change to the
Canadian Bank's Long-term IDR and debt ratings because their
viability ratings
are all above the SRF.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. All other ratings are
unaffected.
BMO Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Caisse Centrale Desjardins
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank (The)
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-'.
BMO Harris Bank National Association (formerly Harris N.A.)
CIBC World Markets Plc
TD Bank U.S. Holding Company
TD Bank, NA
--Support Rating at '1';

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update on Position Outlined in
3Q13' (December
2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

Sovereign Support For Banks: Update on Position Outlined in 3Q13

Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths

The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks

Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status

