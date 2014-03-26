(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support
Ratings (SRs)
and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at '1' and 'A', respectively,
for Bank of New
York Mellon Corporation (BK), State Street Corporation (STT),
and Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC). The rating actions have been taken in conjunction
with a review
of support for banks globally.
BK's, STT's, and WFC's IDRs do not currently incorporate any
government support,
and reflect their standalone strengths only. As such, absent a
material in
change economic conditions or the companies' stand-alone credit
profiles, a
future change to their SRs or SRFs will have no impact on the
companies' IDRs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
BK's, STT's, and WFC's current SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there remains an extremely high probability of support from the
U.S. government
(rated 'AAA', Rating Outlook Stable) if required. This
expectation reflects the
U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks especially
given its strong
financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less
certain. Specific to
BK, STT, and WFC, our view of support likelihood is based mostly
on their
systemic importance in the U.S., their global interconnectedness
given their
size and operations in global capital markets, significant
deposit market share
and their positions as key providers of financial services to
the U.S. economy.
BK's, STT's, and WFC's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not
benefit from support
because their VRs are all above their SRF.
However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce
support for
G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA)
and progress
regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation
Authority (OLA).
The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy
and further
initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to
eliminate state
support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the
likelihood of senior
debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to progress made in finalizing
the SPOE strategy
and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on
the G-SIFIs,
including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's
assessment of
continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied
upon the
feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into
law (when DFA
passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how
cross-border
derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and
that there is
sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to
recapitalize without
requiring government assistance.
Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to
ensure sufficient
contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but
regardless of its
finalization, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress
continues to be
made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to
revise BK's,
STT's, and WFC's SRs to '5' and SRFs to 'No Floor' within the
next one to two
years, likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
Absent a material in change economic conditions or the
companies' stand-alone
credit profiles, a revision of the SRFs to 'No Floor' would mean
no change to
BK's, STT's, or WFC's Long-term IDRs and debt ratings because
their viability
ratings are all above their SRFs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. All other ratings are
unaffected.
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
The Bank of New York Mellon
BNY Mellon National Association
BNY Mellon Trust Delaware
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A.'
State Street Corporation
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A.'
Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo Bank, NA
Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A.'
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Justin Fuller, CFA (Primary Analyst for STT)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60602
Julie Solar (Primary Analyst for WFC)
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Christopher Wolfe (Primary Analyst for BK)
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January
2014);
--'Sovereign Support for Banks: Update on Position Outlined in
3Q13' (December
2013);
--'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths' (September 2013);
--'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' (September 2013).




Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status


