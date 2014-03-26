(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at '1' and 'A', respectively, for Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK), State Street Corporation (STT), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally. BK's, STT's, and WFC's IDRs do not currently incorporate any government support, and reflect their standalone strengths only. As such, absent a material in change economic conditions or the companies' stand-alone credit profiles, a future change to their SRs or SRFs will have no impact on the companies' IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS BK's, STT's, and WFC's current SRs and SRFs reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of support from the U.S. government (rated 'AAA', Rating Outlook Stable) if required. This expectation reflects the U.S.'s extremely high ability to support its banks especially given its strong financial flexibility, though propensity is becoming less certain. Specific to BK, STT, and WFC, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on their systemic importance in the U.S., their global interconnectedness given their size and operations in global capital markets, significant deposit market share and their positions as key providers of financial services to the U.S. economy. BK's, STT's, and WFC's IDRs and senior debt ratings do not benefit from support because their VRs are all above their SRF. However, in Fitch's view, there is a clear intention to reduce support for G-SIFIs in the U.S., as demonstrated by the Dodd Frank Act (DFA) and progress regulators have made on implementing the Orderly Liquidation Authority (OLA). The FDIC has proposed its single point of entry (SPOE) strategy and further initiatives are demonstrating the U.S. government's progress to eliminate state support for U.S. banks going forward, which increases the likelihood of senior debt losses if its banks run afoul of solvency assessments. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to progress made in finalizing the SPOE strategy and any additional regulatory initiatives that may be imposed on the G-SIFIs, including debt thresholds at the holding company. Fitch's assessment of continuing support for U.S. G-SIFIs has to some extent relied upon the feasibility of OLA implementation rather than its enactment into law (when DFA passed). Hurdles that remain include the resolution of how cross-border derivative acceleration/termination provisions are handled and that there is sufficient contingent capital at the holding company to recapitalize without requiring government assistance. Fitch expects that the SPOE strategy and regulatory action to ensure sufficient contingent capital will be finalized in the near term, but regardless of its finalization, Fitch believes that sufficient regulatory progress continues to be made over the ratings time horizon. Therefore, Fitch expects to revise BK's, STT's, and WFC's SRs to '5' and SRFs to 'No Floor' within the next one to two years, likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. Absent a material in change economic conditions or the companies' stand-alone credit profiles, a revision of the SRFs to 'No Floor' would mean no change to BK's, STT's, or WFC's Long-term IDRs and debt ratings because their viability ratings are all above their SRFs. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. All other ratings are unaffected. Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The) The Bank of New York Mellon BNY Mellon National Association BNY Mellon Trust Delaware The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association --Support Rating at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A.' State Street Corporation State Street Bank and Trust Company --Support Rating at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A.' Wells Fargo & Company Wells Fargo Bank, NA Wells Fargo Bank Northwest, NA --Support Rating at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'A.' Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Primary Analysts Justin Fuller, CFA (Primary Analyst for STT) Julie Solar (Primary Analyst for WFC) Christopher Wolfe (Primary Analyst for BK) Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders 