(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank of
N.T. Butterfield &
Son Limited's (BNTB) Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating
Floor (SRF) at '1'
and 'A-', respectively. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed
BNTB's long- and
short-term IDRs at 'A-/F1', but revised the Rating Outlook to
Negative from
Stable, reflecting our evolving views of sovereign support.
Fitch envisions the
resolution of the Rating Outlook could extend beyond the typical
eighteen to
twenty-four month outlook horizon given the evolving nature of
sovereign support
dynamics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmations of BNTB's IDR, SR and SRF reflect its systemic
importance to
the local economy, as well as demonstrated support from the
Bermudian government
in the past, namely the 2009 guarantee on the principal and
interest payments of
BNTB's preferred stock. The preferred stock rating would be
unaffected by any
changes to BNTB's SR or SRF as it is based off of sovereign
support.
However, the revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative reflects
Fitch's
evolving view of support from Bermuda. Fitch considers Bermuda
to be a Path 2
country, defined as one in which there is a weakening of
sovereign support of
the banking sector.
The Bermuda Monetary Authority's (BMA) proposal regarding a
statutory framework
for a special resolution regime for banks licensed in Bermuda
embeds many of the
provisions of the UK Banking Act 2009, according to the BMA. It
proposes to
provide the authorities with the necessary stabilization powers
to transfer part
or all of a failing bank's business to a private sector
purchaser, assume
control of part or all of a failing bank's business through a
bridge bank, and
acquire temporary public ownership of a bank where required. The
proposed
framework suggests a weakening of support for the financial
sector over time, in
Fitch's view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
BTNB's IDR is sensitive to changes in the SRF as the IDR is at
its SRF. Fitch
adopts a 'higher of' approach in assigning Long-Term IDRs to
financial
institutions, taking the higher of the SRF and the standalone
financial strength
(as reflected in the Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-' for BTNB).
In this case,
BTNB's IDR relies on the SRF of 'A-'. If the SRF is downgraded,
BTNB's IDR would
be vulnerable to a downgrade to as low as its VR of 'bbb-'.
As a Path 2 country, SRF revisions for systemically important
banks are likely
initially to be up to one rating category (e.g. a SRF in the 'A'
range could
fall into the 'BBB' range), while SRF revisions for mid-sized or
small banks
could be greater, potentially as far as 'No Floor'. Fitch
considers BNTB to a
systemically important institution to Bermuda, as it represents
approximately
40% of banking assets and nearly twice as much as GDP.
Fitch will also assess the government's ability to support BNTB
and potentially
revise the SRF if the sovereign's rating were downgraded by more
than one notch.
The ability has clearly come into question given the weakening
fiscal position
of the sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - PREFERRED STOCK
Preferred stock issued by BNTB is equalized with Bermuda's
foreign currency
long-term IDR of 'AA-', reflecting the guarantee from the
Bermuda Government.
The Ministry of Finance agreed to guarantee the principal and
dividends on
BNTB's preferred stock of $200 million when it was issued in
2009. The
government guaranteed expires in 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - PREFERRED STOCK
BNTB's preferred stock rating is highly sensitive to any changes
in the ability
of the Bermuda government to fulfill its obligation. Bermuda's
foreign currency
LT IDR rating outlook is Negative, reflecting continued
uncertainty as to
Bermuda's fiscal and economic trajectory and the lack of a
credible fiscal
consolidation strategy. A downgrade in the sovereign rating of
Bermuda would
trigger a commensurate downgrade of the preferred stock.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; Rating Outlook
revised to
Negative from Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Support Rating at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'A-';
--Preferred stock at 'AA-'.
The following ratings are unaffected:
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited
--Viability rating 'bbb-';
--Subordinated debt 'BB+'.
