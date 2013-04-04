(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Svenska Handelsbanken
AB's (Handelsbanken) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA-', Short-term
IDR at 'F1+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. The Outlook on
the Long-term
IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of
Handelsbanken's
wholly-owned subsidiary Stadshypotek. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Handelsbanken's VR and IDRs reflects the
bank's strong
Swedish franchise, solid capitalisation and strong track record
in terms of
resilient asset quality and stable earnings. Its ratings also
take into account
the bank's reliance on confidence-sensitive capital markets for
its funding
needs, a structural feature of the Nordic banks, as well as the
large liquidity
buffer, diversified funding sources and further lengthening
maturity profile to
mitigate this.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Handelsbanken's IDRs (and senior debt rating) are driven by the
group's
intrinsic creditworthiness. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
view that
Handelsbanken's historical focus on risk-return and its strong
risk culture,
including conservative underwriting policies, will enable it to
maintain healthy
internal earnings generation.
While Handelsbanken has been continuously expanding outside
Sweden, not only in
the other Nordic countries but also in the UK, over 70% of
operating profit
remains generated in Sweden. Like its Nordic peers,
Handelsbanken has benefited
from the relatively stronger performance of the Nordic countries
compared with
many eurozone countries.
Fitch expects the economic outlook in the region to remain
relatively solid.
However, the corporate sector is not immune to the rest of the
world in these
export-orientated countries, and continuation of problems in the
eurozone may
affect the Nordic banks' corporate exposure. While not Fitch's
base case, the
agency expects any deterioration in corporate asset quality to
be easily
manageable for the bank, underpinned by its strong and
pro-active risk
management.
Yearly increases in earnings have been essentially driven by
organic growth,
combined with tight cost management. Handelsbanken has been
reporting healthy
lending growth rates, in particular in the UK, where the rate of
branch openings
remained high in 2012. Handelsbanken's focus on the affluent
market is more
pronounced in the UK than in its other home countries. In
Fitch's view, the
bank's ratings are sensitive to the seasoning of its relatively
younger UK
lending book. However, the agency takes comfort from the bank's
strong
historical credit risk management and focus on returns. Overall,
Fitch expects
problem loans to remain at a low level for Handelsbanken.
Funding and liquidity management are important rating drivers
for Handelsbanken.
Like its Nordic peers, the bank relies on the wholesale funding
markets for a
high proportion of its structural funding. Fitch expects
domestic demand for
Handelsbanken's securities, in particular covered bonds, to
remain stable, based
on the need for domestic pension funds and insurance companies
as well as
domestic financial institutions, to invest in local-currency
assets to match
their liabilities. However, a material proportion of wholesale
funding is
gathered from international investors, making the bank's ratings
sensitive to
investor sentiments turning against it or the Nordic region.
Handelsbanken's market access has remained very strong over the
past few years,
meaning that at end-2012 the bank had pre-funded maturing debt
up until February
2014. The level of issuance is likely to be lower in 2013.
Nevertheless, Fitch
expects Handelsbanken to maintain a large liquidity buffer to
mitigate wholesale
funding risk, particularly from overseas issuance. The bank's
ratings are
sensitive to any reduced focus on holding high quality liquid
assets.
Handelsbanken's ratings are also sensitive to material
reductions in the bank's
capitalisation or weakening of its leverage ratio (equity to
assets ratio). The
bank's risk-weighted capital ratios compare well with those of
both Nordic and
international peers, with a Fitch core capital of almost 20% at
end-2012 (based
on risk-weighted assets excluding transitional floors). This
reflects the low
risk-weightings of its assets, driven not only by a large
proportion of
well-performing low risk mortgage lending but also by its strong
track record of
low credit losses.
Leverage is relatively solid in a European context with a
tangible common
equity/tangible assets ratio of around 4.19% at end-2012.
Internal capital
generation has supported the improvement in Handelsbanken's
capital ratios,
offsetting constant business growth. Fitch expects Handelsbanken
to further
build up its capital base and maintain its leverage ratio.
Handelsbanken's ratings have limited upside potential given
their high level,
the absolute size of its capital and its wholesale funding
reliance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there is an extremely high probability that the Swedish
state
('AAA'/Stable) would support Handelsbanken, if required. This
opinion derives
from Handelsbanken's systemic importance in Sweden, with market
share of around
one-fifth of household deposits.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any
change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in
its ratings) or
willingness of the Swedish state to provide timely support to
the bank, if
required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around the
availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In
this context,
Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions
around bank
support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Handelsbanken
are notched off
the bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have been
affirmed and are
sensitive to any change in Handelsbanken's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Rating Bank Regulatory
Capital and Similar
Securities', subordinated (lower Tier 2) debt is rated one notch
below
Handelsbanken's VR to reflect below average loss severity of
this type of debt
when compared to average recoveries.
Upper Tier 2 debt and hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated three
and four notches
below Handelsbanken's VR, respectively, to reflect higher loss
severity risk of
these securities when compared with average recoveries (one and
two notches from
the VR, respectively) as well as high risk of non-performance
(an additional two
notches).
SUSBIDIARY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
Stadshypotek is the group's specialised mortgage lender. Its
IDRs are aligned
with Handelsbanken's because of its close integration within the
group. The
ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in
Handelsbanken's IDRs. Fitch does not assign a VR to
Stadshypotek.
The rating actions are as follows.
Svenska Handelsbanken:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Stadshypotek:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Svenska Handelsbanken Inc.:
US commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
