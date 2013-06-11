(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia's Sviaz-Bank (SB) and Globexbank's (GB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded SB's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b+' and GB's VR to 'b-' from 'b'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS GB's and SB's IDRs are driven by the potential support that the banks could receive, if needed, from their majority shareholder, state-owned Vnesheconombank (VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). Fitch's view of potential support for the banks takes into account (i) the track record of sufficient support to date, (ii) potential reputational risk for VEB and its senior management in case of a default at GB or SB, given the strong parent bank presence in the subsidiaries' boards of directors, and (iii) the apparent absence of any near-term plans to sell the banks. At the same time, Fitch maintains a three-notch difference between VEB's Long-term IDR and the Long-term IDRs of SB and GB to reflect (i) the moderate long-term strategic importance of the subsidiaries for VEB, (ii) their limited role in helping VEB fulfil its development bank mandate, and (iii) still significant sale risk over the time horizon of the Long-term ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING SB and GB could be downgraded if (i) VEB is downgraded; (ii) timely support for either bank is not forthcoming in case of need; or (iii) in Fitch's view, a sale of either bank has become significantly more likely than currently perceived. In addition, GB could be downgraded if there are further significant increases in high risk exposures which, in Fitch's view, could be the result of related party transactions and/or corporate governance weaknesses. The agency believes a larger proportion of such business on the balance sheet could potentially make support for the bank less politically acceptable and/or more costly. An upgrade of either bank is currently viewed as unlikely. However, if the banks gain significant policy roles and VEB affirms their importance for the long-term implentation of its development mandate, then upgrades may become possible. KEY RATING DRIVERS: SB'S VR The downgrade of SB's VR to 'b' from 'b+' is driven by pressure on the bank's capital stemming from (i) growth of problem loans, (ii) continuing asset growth, and (iii) expected changes in regulatory capital requirements. The bank's recent fast growth, moderate profitability and high concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet also weigh on the rating. However, the VR is supported by the bank's so far comfortable liquidity, reasonable management and still only moderate asset quality problems. SB's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or more) represented 3.3% of gross loans at end-2012. However Fitch expects asset quality to worsen in 2013 mainly as a result of one large problem exposure equal to 5.4% of gross loans. At the same time, the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio was a low 9% at end-2012, Fitch estimates that the bank could have created additional reserves equal to only 2.1% of the loan book before the regulatory capital ratio of 12.4% (at end-Q113) would have fallen to the minimum 10% level. In the agency's view, SB would not at present be able to comply with the new regulatory 7.5% Tier 1 capital ratio, which may be introduced as early as Q413, although VEB's plans to convert around RUB10bn of Tier 2 subordinated debt into a Tier 1 hybrid should address this shortfall. SB's pre-impairment profit was equal to a modest 1.3% of average loans in 2012, driven by low margins on lending to larger corporates and indicating limited ability to absorb potential further loan impairment through the income statement. SB is primarily deposit funded, and highly liquid assets, backed up by unused lines from VEB, provide a sizable cushion to meet any deposit outflow. RATING SENSITIVITIES: SB'S VR SB's VR could be downgraded further if asset quality problems continue to accumulate and capitalisation remains tight. The rating could be upgraded if the franchise, profitability and capitalisation strengthen and asset quality stabilises. KEY RATING DRIVERS: GB'S VR The downgrade of GB's VR to 'b-' from 'b' reflects the increase in higher risk real estate exposures and weakening of the bank's capitalisation. The VR also reflects weak governance, recent rapid growth, low profitability, high concentrations and significant dependence on wholesale funding. However, the VR is supported by currently acceptable liquidity. At end-Q113, Fitch estimates GB's total real estate exposure, booked in various balance sheet lines, at around RUB42bn or 1.6x FCC. Net of less risky exposures to infrastructure construction (RUB9bn) and loans for acquisitions of completed properties with low loan-to-value ratios (RUB16bn), higher risk exposures (comprising mainly real estate mutual funds) still amounted to a significant 1.0x of FCC. Furthermore, Fitch has concerns about GB's governance and risk management as a result both of some of the real estate transactions and the acquisition in 2011 of NTB bank (subsequently merged into GB). In part due to weak asset quality at NTB, GB's NPLs rose to 1.6% at end-2012, from 0.4% at end-2011. Capitalisation has tightened as a result of rapid growth, and at end-Q113, the regulatory capital ratio of 11.6% meant that the bank could create reserves of only RUB5.5bn (equal to 20% of the higher risk real estate exposures, or 3.3% of total loans) before the regulatory capital ratio would have decreased to 10%. GB's pre-impairment profit was equal to 1.7% of average loans in 2012, as at SB reflecting low margins on lending to larger corporates. Third party wholesale funding was a significant 35% of liabilities at end-2012, while highly liquid assets comprised 18% of assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES: GB'S VR A further increase in high risk exposures and renewed indications of governance and risk management weaknesses could result in another downgrade of the VR. Reductions in high-risk exposures, an improved asset quality track record and stronger capitalisation could result in an upgrade of the rating. The rating actions are as follows: SB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' GB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' Contacts Primary Analyst Dmitri Abramov Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street, Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 