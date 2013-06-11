(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia's Sviaz-Bank
(SB) and Globexbank's (GB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB' with
Stable Outlooks. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded SB's
Viability Rating
(VR) to 'b' from 'b+' and GB's VR to 'b-' from 'b'. A full list
of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS,
SUPPORT RATINGS
GB's and SB's IDRs are driven by the potential support that the
banks could
receive, if needed, from their majority shareholder, state-owned
Vnesheconombank
(VEB, 'BBB'/Stable). Fitch's view of potential support for the
banks takes into
account (i) the track record of sufficient support to date, (ii)
potential
reputational risk for VEB and its senior management in case of a
default at GB
or SB, given the strong parent bank presence in the
subsidiaries' boards of
directors, and (iii) the apparent absence of any near-term plans
to sell the
banks.
At the same time, Fitch maintains a three-notch difference
between VEB's
Long-term IDR and the Long-term IDRs of SB and GB to reflect (i)
the moderate
long-term strategic importance of the subsidiaries for VEB, (ii)
their limited
role in helping VEB fulfil its development bank mandate, and
(iii) still
significant sale risk over the time horizon of the Long-term
ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS, NATIONAL
RATINGS, SUPPORT
RATING
SB and GB could be downgraded if (i) VEB is downgraded; (ii)
timely support for
either bank is not forthcoming in case of need; or (iii) in
Fitch's view, a sale
of either bank has become significantly more likely than
currently perceived.
In addition, GB could be downgraded if there are further
significant increases
in high risk exposures which, in Fitch's view, could be the
result of related
party transactions and/or corporate governance weaknesses. The
agency believes a
larger proportion of such business on the balance sheet could
potentially make
support for the bank less politically acceptable and/or more
costly.
An upgrade of either bank is currently viewed as unlikely.
However, if the banks
gain significant policy roles and VEB affirms their importance
for the long-term
implentation of its development mandate, then upgrades may
become possible.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: SB'S VR
The downgrade of SB's VR to 'b' from 'b+' is driven by pressure
on the bank's
capital stemming from (i) growth of problem loans, (ii)
continuing asset growth,
and (iii) expected changes in regulatory capital requirements.
The bank's recent
fast growth, moderate profitability and high concentrations on
both sides of the
balance sheet also weigh on the rating. However, the VR is
supported by the
bank's so far comfortable liquidity, reasonable management and
still only
moderate asset quality problems.
SB's non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or
more) represented
3.3% of gross loans at end-2012. However Fitch expects asset
quality to worsen
in 2013 mainly as a result of one large problem exposure equal
to 5.4% of gross
loans. At the same time, the bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)
ratio was a low 9%
at end-2012, Fitch estimates that the bank could have created
additional
reserves equal to only 2.1% of the loan book before the
regulatory capital ratio
of 12.4% (at end-Q113) would have fallen to the minimum 10%
level. In the
agency's view, SB would not at present be able to comply with
the new regulatory
7.5% Tier 1 capital ratio, which may be introduced as early as
Q413, although
VEB's plans to convert around RUB10bn of Tier 2 subordinated
debt into a Tier 1
hybrid should address this shortfall.
SB's pre-impairment profit was equal to a modest 1.3% of average
loans in 2012,
driven by low margins on lending to larger corporates and
indicating limited
ability to absorb potential further loan impairment through the
income
statement. SB is primarily deposit funded, and highly liquid
assets, backed up
by unused lines from VEB, provide a sizable cushion to meet any
deposit outflow.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: SB'S VR
SB's VR could be downgraded further if asset quality problems
continue to
accumulate and capitalisation remains tight. The rating could be
upgraded if the
franchise, profitability and capitalisation strengthen and asset
quality
stabilises.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: GB'S VR
The downgrade of GB's VR to 'b-' from 'b' reflects the increase
in higher risk
real estate exposures and weakening of the bank's
capitalisation. The VR also
reflects weak governance, recent rapid growth, low
profitability, high
concentrations and significant dependence on wholesale funding.
However, the VR
is supported by currently acceptable liquidity.
At end-Q113, Fitch estimates GB's total real estate exposure,
booked in various
balance sheet lines, at around RUB42bn or 1.6x FCC. Net of less
risky exposures
to infrastructure construction (RUB9bn) and loans for
acquisitions of completed
properties with low loan-to-value ratios (RUB16bn), higher risk
exposures
(comprising mainly real estate mutual funds) still amounted to a
significant
1.0x of FCC.
Furthermore, Fitch has concerns about GB's governance and risk
management as a
result both of some of the real estate transactions and the
acquisition in 2011
of NTB bank (subsequently merged into GB). In part due to weak
asset quality at
NTB, GB's NPLs rose to 1.6% at end-2012, from 0.4% at end-2011.
Capitalisation has tightened as a result of rapid growth, and at
end-Q113, the
regulatory capital ratio of 11.6% meant that the bank could
create reserves of
only RUB5.5bn (equal to 20% of the higher risk real estate
exposures, or 3.3% of
total loans) before the regulatory capital ratio would have
decreased to 10%.
GB's pre-impairment profit was equal to 1.7% of average loans in
2012, as at SB
reflecting low margins on lending to larger corporates. Third
party wholesale
funding was a significant 35% of liabilities at end-2012, while
highly liquid
assets comprised 18% of assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: GB'S VR
A further increase in high risk exposures and renewed
indications of governance
and risk management weaknesses could result in another downgrade
of the VR.
Reductions in high-risk exposures, an improved asset quality
track record and
stronger capitalisation could result in an upgrade of the
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
SB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
GB
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b-' from 'b'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt National rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'
