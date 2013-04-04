(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Swedbank AB's
(Swedbank) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch
has affirmed the
Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
comment.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The affirmation of Swedbank's Long-term IDR and VR reflects its
strong Swedish
franchise, solid capitalisation, good profitability, and
resilient asset quality
in its domestic portfolio. These outweigh the negative
considerations with
respect to Swedbank's reliance on wholesale funding, and
exposure to the
Baltics, although the bank has reduced this risk significantly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Swedbank
will retain its
focus on strong capital and liquidity, while not increasing risk
in the
business. Given its already high ratings, and reliance on
wholesale investors
for structural funding, upside potential for its ratings is
limited. The bank's
IDRs, driven by its VR, are sensitive to investor sentiment
turning against the
bank, or a material deterioration in asset quality, in
particular in Swedbank's
non-Swedish loan portfolio. Downward pressure on the bank's
ratings is most
likely to be a result of prolonged inability to competitively
access debt
capital markets or renewed uncertainty in its Baltic portfolio.
Swedbank's ability to absorb moderate shocks is supported by its
good
profitability, which compares well with its peers. The bulk of
the bank's
profitability is driven by its Swedish business, which makes it
reliant on the
Swedish economy to support growth. Fitch expects Swedbank to
maintain its
revenue-generating capacity while keeping its costs low, and for
Swedbank's loan
impairment charges to normalise in 2013.
The stock of non-performing loans - largely related to
Swedbank's Baltic,
Russian and Ukrainian businesses - has shrunk significantly
since 2009, and the
bank is exiting Russia and Ukraine. Fitch expects that asset
quality will remain
sound, supported by strong risk management implemented by the
new management
after 2009, with a focus on risk-returns rather than volume
growth.
Funding and liquidity management are important ratings drivers
for Swedbank.
Like its peers, Swedbank's structural reliance on wholesale
funding makes it
sensitive to prolonged dislocations in funding markets, as was
experienced at
the height of the crisis. A substantial proportion of funding is
also raised in
international markets. Swedbank has extended its funding
maturity profile, and
Fitch expects it to maintain its large liquidity reserve, as
well as its focus
on liquidity stress testing, to mitigate risks.
Swedbank's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of
both Nordic and
international peers, although its large portfolio of mortgages
with low risk
weights boosts capital ratios. Full implementation of CRD IV
(Basel III),
including IAS19, is expected to reduce the bank's core Tier 1
ratio by around
200bp at end-2012, to a still strong 15.4%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there would be an extremely high probability that support
would be
forthcoming from the Swedish authorities if required. This is
driven by
Swedbank's importance within the Swedish financial sector, with
20% market share
in deposits at end-2012.
The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to any change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the propensity or ability of Swedish authorities to
provide timely
support to the bank. They are also sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assumptions
around the availability of sovereign support for banks more
generally. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy
discussions around
bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Swedbank
are all notched
down from Swedbank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each
instruments respective non-performance and relatively loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably.
Swedbank's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to
the same
considerations that might affect the bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swedbank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
