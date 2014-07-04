(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA'. The
issue ratings on
Sweden's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have
also been
affirmed at 'AAA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable. The Short-term
foreign currency IDR and the Country Ceiling are affirmed at
'F1+' and 'AAA'
respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect its solid governance and human
development
indicators, high income per capita, and track record of sound
economic policy
implementation.
Fairly low debt and a credible fiscal policy framework underpin
healthy public
finances, and allow the authorities the scope for implementing
counter-cyclical
fiscal policies when needed. Public debt was 40.5% of GDP at
end-2013 - around
5pp lower than the 'AAA' median. Parliamentary elections will be
held in
September, but Fitch does not envisage any significant departure
from the
strategy of a gradual fiscal consolidation over the coming
years, even if there
is a change in the governing coalition. Current government plans
point to a
budget balance by 2016.
Strong domestic demand will drive a pick-up in economic growth
this year and
next. We expect real GDP growth to average 2.5% this year and
3.3% in 2015. The
acceleration in growth will bring about a gradual fall in
unemployment -
expected to average 7.5% in 2015 - and a pick-up in inflation.
Stronger economic
growth will also result in a slight easing in the current
account surplus, to an
average 6.2% of GDP over the next two years.
Rising house prices are leading to rising household debt, which
is high from
both a historical perspective and in international comparison.
The household
debt-to-income ratio surpassed 174% at end-2013 (the median for
'AAA' countries
was around 150% in 2012). There is the risk that rises in
interest rates will
affect households' debt servicing abilities. A rise in interest
rates or a
sudden sharp fall in house prices could also have an adverse
economic impact
through sudden rises in savings rates and falls in private
consumption.
The Swedish banking sector is fairly large, with assets for the
major banking
groups amounting to 380% of GDP. Swedish banks are
well-capitalised - the core
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of the four major banking groups is
18.4% - and have
lower funding costs than their European peers. On the other
hand, they are
heavily reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them vulnerable to
market funding
shocks, and are closely interlinked through similar exposures
and the
crossholding of covered bonds.
In recent years the Swedish authorities have introduced a number
of measures to
mitigate the economic and financial stability risks stemming
from high and
rising household debt, and to increase the resilience of the
financial sector.
In addition, in June the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority
proposed that a
1% counter-cyclical capital buffer should apply to Swedish
banks. Further
measures, both on the credit-supply and credit-demand side, are
being considered
to stem the rise in household indebtedness.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the Outlook is Stable Fitch does not expect developments with
a high
likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the ratings
include:
-A sharp correction in the housing market - from falling prices
or higher
interest rates - could lead to retrenchment in spending in the
more leveraged
households. This would translate into higher savings, falls in
private
consumption, and losses on banks' loan books, straining economic
and financial
stability
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system could
translate into pressure on the sovereign rating, given the
relative size of the
banking sector
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to
the current
fiscal policy framework. The government debt-to-GDP ratio is
expected to peak at
41.5% this year, before falling back to 40.5% in 2015.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes an average
primary balance of
0.4% of GDP, trend GDP growth of 2.8%, GDP deflator growth of
1.5%, and a
nominal effective interest rate of 2.4%. Under these
assumptions, gross
government debt as a share of GDP would decline to 30.5% of GDP
by 2023.
The gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial
integration at the
eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances within the
currency union
will be slowly unwound; and eurozone governments will tighten
fiscal policy over
the medium term.
