(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect its high income per capita, high
human
development and governance indicators, and track record of sound
economic policy
implementation.
The calling of fresh parliamentary elections after the
government failed to pass
its 2015 budget has increased political uncertainty. However,
Fitch believes
political support for the fiscal policy framework remains
broad-based. Therefore
we expect that Sweden's fiscal position will gradually improve
over the next two
years, with the government debt to GDP ratio falling to 38.8% by
2016. Our
current projections imply that the 'AAA' median will then be 45%
of GDP.
Strong domestic demand - especially private consumption and
investment - is
driving a pick-up in economic growth. Real GDP growth for 2014
will be 1.9%, and
we expect a pick-up in growth in 2015 and 2016, to 2.7% and
2.8%. Unemployment
will average 8% this year and edge down to 7.3% by 2016.
Stronger activity
growth, loose monetary policy, and higher import prices
following a weakening of
the krona this year will push up inflation; the inflation rate
(on the
harmonised European measure) is expected to average 1.1% and
2.3% in 2015 and
2016.
Low public deficits and high private savings translate into a
current account
surplus. On the basis of IMF data, this has averaged just below
7% of GDP over
the past 10 years, higher than the 'AAA' median of 5.6% of GDP.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy (assets
are around 220% of GDP); the banking sector is also inter-linked
and
concentrated with the major groups' assets (including overseas)
amounting to
380% of GDP. Swedish banks are well-capitalised and have lower
funding costs
compared with many European peers. At the same time, they are
structurally more
reliant on wholesale funding, leaving them vulnerable to market
funding shocks.
House prices are rising along with household indebtedness. The
household debt to
income ratio was 171% in mid-2014. A sudden sharp fall in house
prices or a rise
in interest rates could affect households' wealth or debt
servicing ability. In
this case, households may re-trench, leading to higher savings
ratios and falls
in overall private demand.
One of the factors explaining the high stock of mortgage debt is
that currently
around 40% of borrowers do not amortise their mortgages. In
November the
Financial Supervisory Authority has proposed that new mortgage
holders with
loan-to-value (LTV) ratios over 70% should amortise their loans
by at least 2%
per year (those with LTVs between 50% and 70% should amortise by
1%). The
details of this proposal have not yet been finalised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the ratings
include:
-A sharp correction in the housing market - from falling prices
or higher
interest rates - could lead to retrenchment in spending among
the more leveraged
households. This would translate into higher savings, falls in
private
consumption, and losses on banks' corporate loan books,
straining macroeconomic
and financial stability
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system could
translate into pressure on the sovereign rating, given the
relative size of the
banking sector
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to
the current
fiscal policy framework, despite the recent political
turbulence.
The government debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to peak at 40.2%
this year, before
falling back to 38.8% in 2016. In its debt sensitivity analysis,
Fitch assumes
an average primary balance of 0.7% of GDP, trend GDP growth of
2.2%, GDP
deflator growth of 2.0%, and a nominal effective interest rate
of 2.2%. Under
these assumptions, gross government debt as a share of GDP would
decline to
25.6% of GDP by 2023.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1697,
Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 12 August
2014 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 28 August 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.