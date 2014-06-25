(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed SWIP Sterling Investment Cash Fund's Fund Credit and Volatility
Ratings at 'AAA'/'V1'. The fund is a sub-fund of Ireland-domiciled SWIP Investment Cash OEIC plc
managed by Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the fund's credit rating affirmation are:
-- The high average credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets
-- The distribution of asset ratings and investment guidelines limiting the
minimum rating of assets and counterparties to 'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent)
-- Portfolio diversification
The main drivers for the fund's volatility rating affirmation are:
-- The fund's low exposure to interest rates with duration maintained below one
year
-- Contained spread duration exposure
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The credit quality of assets, combined with the high issuer diversification
within the portfolio, is consistent with Fitch's criteria for a 'AAA' Fund
Credit Rating. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of assets, typically
comprising certificates of deposit, commercial papers, time deposits, fixed- and
floating-rate government and corporate bonds, including covered bonds, and
asset-backed securities (ABS). Underlying counterparties and securities must
carry a minimum rating of 'A-'/'F1' (or equivalent) at time of purchase.
At end-May 2014, the fund was invested in 58 issuers, of which 42% were rated
'AAA' and the minimum credit quality of assets was 'A'. ABS investments are in
prime European - typically UK - RMBS and credit card ABS, which carry a minimum
rating of 'AAA'.
The top five issuer exposures comprised 20% of the portfolio as of end-May 2014.
Under the fund's investment guidelines, concentration per issuer or counterparty
is limited to no more than 5% of the fund's net assets, unless the exposure is
to government debt or overnight deposits, which may account for up to 10%.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS
The fund's weighted-average maturity to reset (WAM) is maintained well below one
year. Maturity of investments is limited to three and five years for fixed-rate
and floating-rate instruments, respectively. At end-May, the fund had a WAM of
144 days and weighted average life (WAL) of 420 days with 52% of total assets
maturing within one year. The fund has no foreign exchange exposure.
Liquidity and spread risk that may stem from ABS exposure is limited as the
fund's allocation to such assets may not account for more than 15% of the
portfolio's total assets (9.5% at end-May 2014).
THE ADVISOR
SWIP, the fund's investment manager, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aberdeen
Asset Management Ltd (Aberdeen, A/Stable/F1) since 1 April 2014, when the Lloyds
Banking group sold its participation. SWIP operates as a subsidiary of Aberdeen
with its own governance until the integration of the SWIP and Aberdeen
businesses is defined and completed. Monitoring and control of sensitive
activities have adequately been strengthened since January 2013. At end-March
2014, the combined SWIP and Aberdeen group was managing GBP324.5bn of assets
globally, including 30% in money market and fixed-income assets.
FUND PROFILE
SWIP Sterling Investment Cash Fund is a sub-fund of Ireland-domiciled SWIP
Investment Cash OEIC plc, an umbrella-type open-ended investment company
pursuant to the UCITS regulation. As of end-May 2014, the fund's total assets
stood at GBP3.3bn.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be downgraded. For
additional information about Fitch's bond fund ratings guidelines, see the
criteria referenced below.
SURVEILLANCE
To maintain the fund's ratings, Fitch receives monthly fund and portfolio
holdings information from the fund's administrator, State Street Fund Services
(Ireland) Limited, and conducts surveillance checks against its ratings
criteria.