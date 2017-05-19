(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Swire
Properties Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Swire
Properties'
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating, and the ratings on the
medium-term
note programme and issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing
Limited at 'A'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from its mature
investment property portfolio, which provides strong
investment-property EBITDA
interest coverage ratios. The company has remained prudent
regarding expansion
in China, and demonstrated strong execution in boosting rental
income in China.
Its financial position remains solid, with healthy liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Hong Kong Rentals: Swire Properties' gross rental income
from its
investment properties rose 0.5% in 2016, which resulted in a
strong
investment-property EBITDA interest coverage ratio of 6.0x.
Gross rental income
from Hong Kong remained stable at HKD8.6 billion in 2016 due to
the moderate
growth in office rents, which almost offset a slight decline in
retail rental
income. Swire Properties has a well-established Grade A office
portfolio with an
occupancy rate of 99% in 2016. Swire Properties also
repositioned its tenant mix
at the Pacific Place Mall by introducing more food and beverages
outlets and
reducing the floor space for luxury items.
Growth via Redevelopment: The redevelopment of the Taikoo Place
commercial space
into two Grade A office buildings will strengthen Swire
Properties' leasing
income in the medium to long term. The first new office building
will be
completed in 2018 and the second will be completed in 2021 or
2022.
Redevelopment sites carry lower execution risks, and allow Swire
Properties to
tap resilient demand for office and other commercial space in
existing
well-developed areas.
Rising Rentals outside Hong Kong: The growth of Swire
Properties' attributable
gross rental income in China in the near term will be driven by
the shopping
mall and office towers at its 50% owned HKRI Taikoo Hui in
Shanghai. The
shopping mall and one of the two office towers of the project
were completed in
2016. Swire Properties is prudent in its expansion in China as
it only invests
in first-tier cities (for example, Guangzhou, Beijing and
Shanghai) or
second-tier cities with very strong potential (for example,
Chengdu). In the
USA, Swire Properties' 60.9% owned shopping mall at Brickell
City Centre in
Miami opened in 2016.
Less Reliance on Parent's Funding: Swire Properties will
continue to refinance
its existing intercompany loans from Swire Pacific Limited
(A-/Stable) with
external funding sources. Borrowings from Swire Pacific have
fallen to 20% of
total borrowings at end-2016 from 74% at end-2011. This is
neutral for Swire
Properties' credit rating because Fitch expects the company's
stable rental
income streams will support its current credit profile.
Adequate Interest Coverage: Fitch expects Swire Properties'
recurring interest
coverage (investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense) to
stay above 4.5x
in the next few years, due to additional rental income from
newly completed
properties.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Swire Properties' rating of 'A' is well-positioned relative to
peers such as
Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (A/Stable) and Sun Hung Kai
Properties Limited
(SHKP, A/Stable). Its investment property EBITDA scale of about
USD1 billion is
between that of Hongkong Land (USD0.8 billion) and SHKP (USD1.7
billion). Its
leverage, as defined by net debt/ investment property value, at
15%-16% is
similar to peers, which are at 10%-20%. Its investment property
EBITDA/cash
interest coverage of 6x is also similar to the 5x-6x of its
peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Total rental income growth at 2%, 2% and 4% in 2017, 2018 and
2019,
respectively (2016: 0.5%).
- Operating EBITDA margin at 50%, 58% and 56% in 2017, 2018 and
2019,
respectively (2016: 55%).
- Capex (including equity investment in JV companies) of HKD9
billion-10 billion
in 2017, HKD3 billion-4 billion in 2018 and HKD2 billion-3
billion in 2019.
(2016: HKD6.5 billion)
- Net debt at HKD37 billion-40 billion in 2017-2019. (2016:
HKD35.4 billion)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Fitch does not envisage any positive rating action within the
next 12-18
months, until Swire Properties' China investment portfolio
reaches a critical
mass, which would enable the company to achieve meaningful
geographical
diversification for its leasing income.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Investment property EBITDA/gross interest expense falls below
4.0x on a
sustained basis (2016: 6.0x)
- There is an aggressive expansion in China with heightened
execution and
financial risk
- Material weakening of Swire Pacific's non-property business,
which may require
Swire Properties to increase its support to the group
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: Swire Properties had a cash balance of HKD1.7
billion, undrawn
committed facilities of HKD8.5 billion and undrawn uncommitted
facilities of
HKD1.1 billion at end-2016, which is more than sufficient to
cover its
short-term debt of HKD7.5 billion. None of its debts is secured,
which gives it
flexibility in financing options.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swire Properties Limited
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A'; Stable
Outlook
-- Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A'
-- Rating on Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited's MTN
programme affirmed at
'A'
-- Rating on issues from Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited
affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rebeca Tang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9933
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
