(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1's notes as follows: CHF200m class A notes at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in Switzerland to private and commercial customers by Cembra Money Bank AG (Cembra; formerly GE Money Bank AG). KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the transaction's stable performance, which has been stronger than Fitch's expectations. According to the April 2014 investor report, the observed cumulative default rate since closing in June 2013 was 0.17% of the initial pool balance, including additionally purchased assets. The cumulative loss rate for the same period was 0.13%. The transaction features a three-year revolving period since closing. Consequently, it will continue replenishing until June 2016 unless early amortisation is triggered following an early termination event. However, Fitch believes that the cumulative default trigger (0.38%-3.75% depending on the period since closing) and the delinquency trigger (more than 30 days exceeding 2.45% on two consecutive purchase dates) are unlikely to initiate early amortisation of the class A notes since they are significantly above the originator's historical default or delinquency rates. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralisation (24%) and the reserve fund (2.1%). During the revolving period, the class A notes cannot build up additional credit enhancement. The available credit enhancement of 26.1% is well above Fitch's initial 'AAAsf' credit and residual value loss of 15.8%. Additionally, the transaction benefits from a substantial amount of excess spread that has been sufficient to cover the losses realised so far. To consider potential pool deterioration over the revolving period, Fitch constructed a worst-case portfolio subject to the replenishing criteria. This creates additional comfort since the replenishing limits have not been reached. The current pool as of April 2014 is similar to the one at closing. Currently, the total pool amount is CHF263.1m, which is spread over 17,043 lease contracts. Of the balance, 58.5% are new vehicle leases and 41.5% used vehicle leases. The pool remains highly granular with the largest lessee accounting for 0.1% of the total pool balance and the largest 20 lessees 1%. In addition to the amortising lease component, the transaction also securitises residual values (RV). Hence, the performance of the class A notes is dependent on credit risk and RV risk of the underlying lease contracts. The current RV share is 29.2% as of the April 2014 reporting date, which is below the maximum RV of 40% that is allowed according to the replenishing criteria and that Fitch assumed when constructing the worst-case portfolio at closing. Although the Swiss car market is currently under pressure with realised RVs having decreased by approximately 4% points since 2012, Fitch believes that the initially assumed RV loss severity of 38.6% in an 'AAAsf' rating scenario is still adequate to reflect the risk of a car market value decline. Cembra, the originator, is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and registered as a Swiss bank with a full banking licence and regulated by FINMA, the financial markets supervisory authority in Switzerland. The transaction's structure is more complex than usual for a leasing transaction. Class A notes are amortising with a scheduled three-year revolving period. The issuer has the option to repay the outstanding class A notes at the end of the revolving period. If the notes are not repaid, they will enter into an amortisation period that could last up to seven years. In addition, the interest rate payable on the notes will be higher in the amortisation period than that paid on the notes in the revolving period. In its initial analysis, Fitch assumed that the transaction amortises after the three-year revolving period. RATING SENSITIVITES Fitch views the key rating drivers for the transaction as (i) the stable underlying asset performance; (ii) the long revolving period of three years; (iii) the RVs securitised in addition to the instalment portion, and (iv) the substantial credit enhancement compared with Fitch's assumed total losses. The transaction is primarily sensitive to the RVs, which mostly depend on used vehicle market prices. If used car prices fall materially in Switzerland, this may lead to losses to the transaction in a scenario where the dealers are unable to absorb the RV risk. However, with credit enhancement well above our loss assumption, rating sensitivity is limited. The current rating is able to withstand up to an increase of defaults and a reduction of recoveries by 25% each. Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further described in the New Issue report dated 26 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Traycho Nikolov Director +49 69 76 80 76 150 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Committee Chairperson Andy Brewer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1005 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties & Enforcement Mechanisms (RW&Es) to those of typical RW&Es for that asset class is available by accessing the appendix that accompanies the initial new issue report. Please refer to Swiss Auto Lease 2013-1 GmbH - Appendix, published on 26 June 2013 at www.fitchratings.com. Source of information used to perform this analysis were the monthly investor reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 20 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 9 July 2013; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum', dated 9 July 2013 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria here EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria â€“ Auto Residual Value Addendum here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.