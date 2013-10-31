(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', with Stable Outlooks. It
has also assigned
ratings to certain of Swiss Re's senior and subordinated notes.
A full list of
ratings actions can be found at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Swiss Re's ratings are supported by strong capitalisation,
consistent earnings
generated by the core P&C reinsurance business and the strength
of the
reinsurer's global franchise. The agency also views positively
the managed
reduction in exposure to written credit derivatives.
Fitch views the main offsetting factor to the ratings as the
high degree of
leverage exhibited by the reinsurer, on an absolute basis and
when compared with
peers, when assessed through the agency's total financing
commitments (TFC)
ratio. The TFC captures most forms of financial commitments,
including financial
debt, operational debt, securitisations, certain derivative
exposures and other
debt-like commitments. At H113, the ratio is estimated to exceed
1.3x.
Positively, the ratio continues to fall as the reinsurer
de-risks and
deleverages.
The strength of Swiss Re's capitalisation is viewed as a
positive rating factor.
The reinsurer's recently announced financial deleveraging plans
are viewed
positively and are expected to further improve financial
flexibility and
efficiency. Premium growth in 2013 and 2014, following the
expiry of the 20%
retrocession quota share at the end of 2012, will result in the
requirements of
additional capital, but the agency believes that this can be met
though the
company's normal course of business.
Fitch anticipates that Swiss Re will continue to generate strong
group earnings
across the rating horizon, with the P&C reinsurance segment
remaining as the
core source of profitability. The product diversity and strong
franchise present
within the P&C reinsurance segment are viewed favourably and are
expected to
mitigate potential earnings pressure from softening reinsurance
prices and low
investment yields during 2014.
The successful resolution of the deterioration in performance of
business
written in the Life & Health pre-2004 US term book will be
monitored closely.
Swiss Re has stated publically that it expects US GAAP earnings
to be reduced by
approximately USD500m in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Reduced TFC ratio below 1.2x, with other credit metrics
remaining close to
current levels
--Reduced financial leverage under 25%
--Maintenance of Swiss Solvency Test (SST) capitalisation above
200%
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x
--Increased financial leverage above 35%
--Deterioration in SST capitalisation below 175%, for example
due to high losses
eroding capital, or excessive growth
--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to peers
Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net
premiums written of
USD15.1bn in 2012 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
USD34.0bn at end-2012. The group transacts all lines of the
non-life, life and
health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior debt guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned
at 'A+':
EUR600m 7.0% notes due 2014 (XS0429265159)
CHF500m 3.25% notes due 2014 (CH0104410680)
CHF250m 1.75% notes due 2014 (CH0115237015)
CHF500m 2% notes due 2015 (CH0106848481)
CHF600m 2.13% notes due 2017 (CH0144934319)
USD250m 2.875% notes due 2022 (US87089HAA14 / USU7514EAU48)
USD500m 4.25% notes due 2042 (US87089HAB96 / USU7514EAV21)
Subordinated debt issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and
guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD750m 6.375% contingent write-off due 2024 (XS0901578681)
Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance
Company Ltd assigned at 'A-'
EUR500m 6.625% notes due 2042 (XS0802738434)
Subordinated debt issued by ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Ltd assigned at 'A-'
EUR1,000m 5.252% perpetual (XS0253627136)
GBP500m 6.3% perpetual (XS0293392105)
AUD300m 7.64% perpetual (AU3CB0024743)
AUD450m perpetual (AU3FN0002531)
Subordinated debt issued by Swiss Re Capital I LP and guaranteed
by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd assigned at 'A-'
USD752m 6.854% perpetual (US87089AAA60)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 (0) 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
