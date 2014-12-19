(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The agency has also
assigned Swiss Re
Corporate Solutions Limited (SRCSL) an IFS rating and IDR of
'A+'. SRCSL is
regarded as 'Core' under Fitch's group rating methodology. The
Outlooks on all
ratings are Positive.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Swiss Re's senior and
subordinated notes. A
full list of ratings actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation is underpinned by the reinsurer's very strong
risk-adjusted
capitalisation, strong property & casualty (P&C) reinsurance
earnings and
dominant position within the global reinsurance sector. In
Fitch's view the
business and geographic diversity of Swiss Re's P&C reinsurance
portfolio
provides high resilience to the softening pricing conditions
that are being
reported across several reinsurance classes.
Fitch calculated financial leverage increased to 24.9% at 9M14
(end-2013: 23.3%)
following the issuance of subordinated and senior debt during
3Q14. In a broader
context, the reinsurer is continuing to execute its financial
deleveraging plans
that were announced in 2013 and Fitch views positively the
actions taken to
date. The outcome is expected to further improve financial
flexibility and
efficiency across the Swiss Re group in the medium term.
The strength of Swiss Re's capitalisation is viewed as a
positive rating factor,
despite a marginal decrease in coverage following the expiry of
the 20%
retrocession quota share at end-2012. As a result, Swiss Re's
risk exposure to
single-loss events has increased, although Fitch considers this
remains within
an acceptable range.
Fitch expects that Swiss Re will continue to generate strong
group earnings over
the next two years, with the P&C reinsurance segment remaining
the core source
of profitability. The share of casualty business within Swiss
Re's reinsurance
portfolio continues to grow, partly driven by the changing
attractiveness
between margins for property and casualty lines. Fitch expects
the continued
earnings strain created by declining property premium rates in
mature peak-zone
geographies to be partially offset by higher-margin business
written in emerging
market countries.
The underlying performance of the life & health segment
continues to improve,
with the reinsurer committed to achieving a 10%-12% return on
equity (ROE)
target for this segment in 2015. The rebalancing of the
investment portfolio is
at an advanced stage and results in a marginal rise in risk
assets. Fitch
continues to closely monitor progress made in improving the
performance of the
legacy US term book, especially with regard to yearly renewable
term policies. A
charge of USD500m during 2014 is expected although the final
amount and timing
remain uncertain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Maintenance of total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio
below 0.8x, with
other credit metrics remaining close to current levels.
--Reduced financial leverage to under 25% (1H14: 25.2%).
--Maintenance of Swiss solvency test (SST) capitalisation above
200% (end-2013:
245%).
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Marked increase in TFC ratio above 2.0x.
--Increased financial leverage above 35%.
--Deterioration in SST capitalisation below 175%, for example
due to large
losses eroding capital, or excessive growth.
--Weaker underwriting profitability relative to similarly rated
peers.
Swiss Re is one of the largest global reinsurers with net
premiums written of
USD30.5bn in 2013 and shareholders' equity (including minority
interests) of
USD33bn at end-2013. The group transacts all lines of the
non-life, life and
health reinsurance business and has 60 representative offices.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd
IFS rating: assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Positive
Senior debt issued and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company
Ltd assigned at
'A+'
CHF250m 1% notes due 2024 (CH0249483683)
Senior debt issued and guaranteed by Swiss Reinsurance Company
Ltd affirmed at
'A+'
CHF500m 2% notes due 2015 (CH0106848481)
CHF600m 2.13% notes due 2017 (CH0144934319)
Senior debt issued by Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp and guaranteed
by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A+'
USD250m 2.875% notes due 2022 (US87089HAA14 / USU7514EAU48)
USD500m 4.25% notes due 2042 (US87089HAB96 / USU7514EAV21)
Subordinated debt issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and
guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'BBB+'
USD750m 6.375% contingent write-off due 2024 (XS0901578681)
Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance
Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
EUR500m 6.625% notes due 2042 (XS0802738434)
Subordinated debt issued by Cloverie PLC and guaranteed by Swiss
Re Corporate
Solutions Ltd assigned at 'A-'
USD500m 4.5% notes due 2044 (XS1108784510)
Subordinated debt issued by ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
EUR1,000m 5.252% perpetual (XS0253627136)
GBP500m 6.3% perpetual (XS0293392105)
AUD300m 7.64% perpetual (AU3CB0024743)
AUD450m perpetual (AU3FN0002531)
Subordinated debt issued by Swiss Re Capital I LP and guaranteed
by Swiss
Reinsurance Company Ltd affirmed at 'A-'
USD752m 6.854% perpetual (US87089AAA60)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Brian Schneider
Senior Director
+1 312 606 2321
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN
THROUGH THE
MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
