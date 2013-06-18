(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Switzerland's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AAA' with a Stable
Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency IDR
at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling for Switzerland at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Switzerland's 'AAA' sovereign ratings with
Stable Outlook
reflects the following key rating factors:
- The country has an advanced, diversified and wealthy economy,
which is
supported by a track record of low and stable inflation and
macroeconomic
stability despite the sluggish global recovery and eurozone
crisis.
- Public finances are significantly better than the 'AAA' median
indicators with
the EU-definition of gross general government debt at 35.3% of
GDP, and net debt
at 24.4% of GDP at end-2012. Central government debt has fallen
to 18.9% of GDP
at end-2012, from 27.5% in 2003, underpinned by the Swiss
federal debt brake.
The general government balance has been recording consistent
surpluses since
2006, and was 0.6% of GDP in 2012.
- Switzerland's strong external finances. The Swiss economy is a
large net
external creditor to the tune of 128% of GDP in 2012. The
current account has
also sustained a surplus for over two decades, with a five-year
average of 7.9%
of GDP, reflecting Switzerland's strong export-oriented economy
and net
international asset position.
- Switzerland has strong institutions and governance which
contribute to a
stable political and economic environment. The authorities have
been swift and
decisive in responding to the 2009 recession.
- The economy also benefits from a mid-level reserve currency
status which
enhances financing flexibility and has contributed to record low
government
borrowing costs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, the
following risk factors
individually, or collectively, may result in a negative rating
action:
- A material negative shock emanating from the banking sector,
for example
related to overheating in the Swiss residential mortgages and
real estate
markets, a greater than anticipated impact from international
pressure to
change Swiss banking secrecy laws or losses on trading and
international lending
portfolios.
- An extreme intensification of the eurozone crisis would affect
Switzerland's
financial sector, economic performance and potentially place
pressure on public
finances in view of the extensive trade and financial linkages
to the rest of
the world including the eurozone.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
- Overall, Fitch believes the Swiss banking system is relatively
strong,
consistent with its Bank System Indicator and average Viability
Rating of 'a'.
The large Swiss banks have undergone significant deleveraging,
undertaken major
cost-cutting and progressed towards higher capital requirements
under Basel III
and additional domestic regulatory requirements for banks. Swiss
legislation
also addresses the resolution of banks considered 'too big to
fail'.
Nevertheless, the system remains large at 4.9x Swiss GDP,
representing a
significant albeit declining contingent liabilities on the
public finances.
- Fitch assumes that the impact of strong international pressure
to combat tax
fraud and evasion on the Swiss banking model will be manageable,
as it is a
longstanding trend and banks will be able to continue to compete
on the basis of
the country's stability and high quality services. Nonetheless,
there are
considerable uncertainties regarding the outcome and impact of
legislation
currently debated in the Swiss parliament, the size of fines
payable to the US
and other regulators, any reputational damage, the impact on
profitability and
the potential effect on non-resident assets under management.
- The Swiss residential real estate sector has been showing
signs of overheating
in recent years, though Fitch's macro prudential indicator is
currently only
indicating a low level of risk of a systemic financial crisis
related to credit
growth and asset prices. Accelerating growth of mortgage lending
and persistent
increase in house prices without signs of cooling off could
develop into a
real-estate bubble which could result in asset quality problems
for the large
Swiss banking system.
- Significant reforms are needed over the medium term to
mitigate the impact of
an ageing population on Swiss public finances and ensure their
long-term
sustainability. Several reforms have been proposed in parliament
but their
passage through legislation is uncertain. Failure to address the
adverse impact
of ageing on the public finances could lead to negative rating
action, though
this would be unlikely until the long-term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Research Analyst
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Director
+44 20 3530 1536
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
