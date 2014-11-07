(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA'
with Stable
Outlooks. The issue ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' IDRs reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Switzerland is a very wealthy nation with GDP per capita 1.5x
the 'AAA' median
in 2014. Its economy is well diversified, highly advanced and is
characterised
by strong governance and political stability. The Swiss economy
performed well
through the global financial eurozone crisis, recovering quickly
from a sharp
-2.1% contraction in real GDP. Growth is forecast to be a
relatively robust 1.8%
in 2014, in contrast to the sluggish recovery of economic growth
amongst its
neighbours in the euro area.
Swiss external finances are a key rating strength. Its net
creditor position is
128% of GDP, ranking amongst the largest across Fitch-rated
sovereigns. This has
resulted from the accumulation of over two decades of current
account surpluses,
and reflects the strong net external positions of the Swiss
government and the
non-bank private sector. The goods surplus has been increasing
as a share of GDP
since 1993 and reflects the well-diversified export base and
high value-added
nature of the exports.
The Swiss franc benefits from a reserve currency status in
global financial
markets. Coupled with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) maintaining
the 1.2 CHF/EUR
floor since 2011, Switzerland has accumulated large official
reserves through
the global financial crisis and eurozone debt crises, at 12.4
months of external
payments in 2014, up from 8.0 months in 2010. The safe haven
capital inflows and
Switzerland's deep local capital markets have also afforded the
Swiss government
and Swiss companies enhanced financing flexibility in recent
years.
Swiss public finances are strong compared with its 'AAA' peers.
EU-definition
gross debt is forecast to fall to 32.4% of GDP in 2014, from
50.7% in 2003.
Medium-term debt brakes at the federal and canton levels further
entrench the
government's strong credibility and fiscal prudency.
The Swiss banking system is large and concentrated, with banking
assets at 4.7x
GDP and dominated by four systemically-important banks. This
represents a
significant contingent liability for the sovereign. The large
Swiss banks have
undergone significant deleveraging, undertaken major
cost-cutting, progressed
towards higher capital requirements, and are subject to
legislation addressing
the resolution of banks considered 'too big to fail'.
Several challenges remain with regards to settlements and
lawsuits with the US
Department of Justice over aiding US taxpayers to evade taxes,
and also the
erosion of Swiss banking secrecy. However, overall, Fitch
believes the Swiss
banking system is resilient to these challenges and remains
strong. Fitch's Bank
System Indicator has an average Viability Rating of 'a'.
Swiss households have a high level of indebtedness due to the
presence of
mortgage interest tax-relief, which discourages amortisation of
mortgages.
Growth in residential mortgages has also increased due to the
prolonged
environment of low interest rates and rapid growth in house
prices. However,
risks associated with household indebtedness are mitigated by a
high net worth
position dominated by relatively liquid assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, the
following risk factor
may result in a negative rating action:
- A material shock to Switzerland's large financial sector,
could result in a
systemic impact on the real economy and the sovereign's balance
sheet. This
could come from a sharp correction from overheating Swiss
residential mortgages
and real estate markets, or from large losses on trading and
international
lending portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions as follows:
In February 2014, Switzerland voted to impose a quota on
immigration, which
would contravene the terms of its bilateral treaties with the
European Union
(EU) in relation to the free movement of persons. Legislation
for the quota is
expected at the end of 2014, for implementation in February
2017. The outcome
and impact of the quota are still uncertain, but would likely
have a negative
impact on economic growth if passed, due to the importance of
the EU as a trade
destination and source of skilled migrant workers for
Switzerland. Fitch expects
that an implementation of the quota would not lead to a rupture
in relations
with the EU or to a severe negative impact on the economy.
The Swiss housing market has been showing signs of overheating
in recent years,
particularly in the regions of Geneva, Zurich and Zug. Recent
indicators show
signs of an easing in demand for Swiss houses and a moderation
in housing prices
especially in the regions previously experiencing rapid house
price growth.
Fitch does not expect a sharp correction in house prices, and
does not expect
the sector to pose a threat to the banking system's asset
quality of financial
stability.
Ageing pressures are expected to gradually weigh on Swiss public
finances from
2015. Fitch assumes that some reforms will be passed through
legislation to
address this problem. Failure to address the adverse impact of
ageing on public
finances could lead to negative rating action over the long
term.
