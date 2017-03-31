(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Switzerland's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook.
The issue
ratings on Switzerland's senior unsecured bonds and notes have
also been
affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+', respectively. The Country Ceiling
has been affirmed
at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Switzerland's 'AAA' rating reflects its track record of prudent
economic and
fiscal policies, a diversified and wealthy economy, and high
levels of human
development. Switzerland surpasses its 'AAA' peers on most key
indicators. GDP
per capita is 1.5x the 'AAA' median.
General government gross debt is low, forecast at 33% of GDP as
per the
Maastricht definition at end-2017 (compared with a peer median
of 42%) and the
government is expected to run small budget surpluses throughout
the forecast
period. Public finances are underpinned by strong fiscal rules
including a
binding debt brake rule, which has led to a near-balanced fiscal
position in
recent years.
We believe Switzerland will maintain a strong relationship with
the EU. In
December 2016, the Swiss parliament adopted a law giving Swiss
citizens priority
access to new job offers, enabling a soft implementation of the
constitutional
amendments "against mass immigration" without breaching the Free
Movement of
Persons Agreement with the EU. We also expect Switzerland will
look for
alternative solutions to comply with the mutual understanding
signed in 2014
with the EU on business taxation, following the rejection of the
corporate tax
reform in a referendum in February. The reform was aiming at
removing the
preferential tax rate applied by local governments to
multinational companies
and at aligning tax rules with OECD standards by 2019.
We forecast the economy will grow by 1.4% in 2017 before
accelerating slightly
in 2018 to 1.6%. Domestic demand will remain the main driver of
growth. Ongoing
recovery in the labour market, continuous population growth due
to strong
immigration and a rise in real wage growth on the back of low
inflation will
spur private consumption. Moderate growth in equipment and
machinery investment
will be supported by a modest recovery in the eurozone and in
the international
environment and sustained demand for Swiss goods.
We expect the current account to remain in surplus at 10.7% of
GDP on average
over 2017-2018 on the back of strong performance of Swiss
exports, which have
been resilient to currency strength. The projected net external
creditor
position of 147.5% of GDP at end-2016 is well in excess of the
'AAA' median of
9.1% of GDP and is underpinned by a history of current account
surpluses and the
Swiss franc's status as a global reserve currency.
We do not expect the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to further reduce
interest rates,
despite an overvalued currency, lower than expected inflation
and subsequent
negative annual change in consumer price index in 2016. SNB will
keep
intervening on the FX market to alleviate any upward pressure on
the currency
and maintain interest rate on sight deposits at -0.75% later in
2017 when
inflation slightly turns positive.
Risk to the financial system arises from the sizeable and
largely concentrated
banking sector, whose assets represented 424% of GDP as of 3Q16,
half of it
related to UBS and Credit Suisse. The two banks, although
largely exposed to a
potential downward swing on the real estate market through
mortgage lending,
have substantially improved their capital buffers and leverage
following the
implementation of the Swiss "Too-big-to-fail" (TBTF) regulation
and were fully
compliant with the TBTF2 phase-in requirements as of year-end
2016.
Domestically-focused banks' exposure to mortgage lending and
residential real
estate has increased substantially to offset the pressures on
earnings implied
by the low interest rate environment. However, improved
capitalisation and
leverage have prevented any deterioration in the banks'
resilience
House prices stabilised in 2Q16 after a continuous increase in
2015, but low
interest rates will keep supporting yield-seeking demand for
real estate as well
as investments in the property market and could revive rebound
in house prices.
Imbalances have increased slightly with household debt rising to
211% of net
disposable income in 2015 from 203% in 2014 despite easing
mortgage loan growth.
Affordability risk remains high, with two-thirds of new mortgage
loans having a
loan-to-value ratio of about 75% or more and house price to
income ratio at
about 10%.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Switzerland a score equivalent
to a rating of
'AAA' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the downside
risks to the
'AAA' rating are currently not material. Nonetheless, negative
rating action
could result from a material shock to the financial sector, for
example due to a
sharp correction in the Swiss residential real estate market, or
large losses on
trading and international lending portfolios.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Lengthening life expectancies and an environment of extremely
low interest rates
weigh on the sustainability of the Swiss pension system and
public finances over
the longer term. We assume that the reforms necessary to ensure
sustainability
will be passed before demographic pressures significantly erode
the fiscal
position.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marina Stefani
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1809
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michele Napolitano
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1882
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021501
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001