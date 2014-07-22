(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sycomore Asset
Management's
(Sycomore AM) Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the organisation's institutional set-up, a
longstanding and
disciplined stock selection process, managed by an experienced
and stable team
of 12 portfolio managers/analysts. The rating also factors in a
sound risk
management framework and efficient operational platform, adapted
to current
volumes and assets. It also reflects the success of the firm in
diversifying its
product mix, which contributes to reducing the company's
sensitivity to eurozone
equities.
The main challenges facing Sycomore AM remain its pursuit of
development abroad,
which today represents roughly 15% of Sycomore's total assets
under management
(AUM), and the development of its business with adequate
resources in
operations, controls and risk management.
Sycomore AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: High
Controls: High
Investments: Highest
Operations: High
Technology: High
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category have
an investment
platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong
relative to the
standards applied by institutional investors in international
markets.
Company
Regulated by French AMF, Sycomore is an entrepreneurial asset
management
company, with a 13-year track record in managing eurozone
equities. The
company's AUM grew significantly in 2013 (+25%). It benefited
from strong
inflows into its flexible, long/short products and socially
responsible
investment products, in line with the company's strategic
priority to diversify
its product base and reduce its business sensitivity to European
equities. The
teams have been stable, with a large part of the staff being
shareholders of the
company.
Controls
The risk management and control framework covers the main risk
areas well, with
appropriate automated controls on transactions. Investment risk
management,
performed by a four-member team, provides sound support and data
accessibility
to the front-office. Risk analytic tools have mostly been
developed in-house
with the exception of Northfield.
Investments
Sycomore AM's investment processes are disciplined and
transparent, supported by
a comprehensive bottom-up research and valuation method using a
regularly
updated proprietary database. The recent streamlining of
research coverage and
greater investment committee focus have further enhanced
interaction and
efficiency of the 12 analysts/portfolio managers
Operations
Investment administration, performed by a stable and experienced
team, is
efficient. It offers an appropriate level of security in line
with the scope of
instruments covered and the volumes, which include an increasing
portion of bond
instruments. Investor reporting is produced on a timely basis
and provides
comprehensive and relevant portfolio information.
Technology
Sycomore AM's technological platform is built around proprietary
applications -
with the exception of Northfield for risk analytics - offering a
high level of
integration and adequately supporting the company's needs. Its
business
continuity plan is effective and regularly tested.
Company Profile
Established in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset
management company that
is 90%-owned by the four founding partners and employees. Its
historical and
main area of focus is eurozone equity management, although it
has diversified
into other investment areas. AUM amounted to EUR2.3bn at
end-June 2014. The
client base, primarily French, comprises private clients,
institutional clients
and multi-managers. At end-June 2014, Sycomore AM had 37 staff,
including 12
investment professionals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the
aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial conditions,
heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and
policies. A material
deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could
cause Fitch to
downgrade the rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 92 75
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+1 44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
