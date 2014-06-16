(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sydney Airport Finance
Company Pty Limited's senior secured bank debt and bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The affirmation takes into account Sydney Airport's strong asset profile as seen
by its long-term resilience and steady growth in revenue and passenger numbers.
As Australia's largest airport, serving the greater Sydney population of 4.8
million, it is a major gateway to Australia with international passengers
representing 41% of Australia's total. The rating is constrained by moderately
high leverage and a high, but manageable, refinancing requirement.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sydney Airport has predominantly O&D traffic, and is the only major airport
serving the greater Sydney region. The airport serves 39 airlines in total with
moderate carrier concentration with the Qantas Group and Virgin Group. While
domestic traffic growth has been subdued at 1.2% CAGR over the past three years
(2011-2013), average growth of international traffic (which is around four times
as profitable per passenger) has been robust at 4.0%, driving total revenue CAGR
of 5.7%. Momentum is increasing toward a second airport in the Sydney region,
which could create a competitor in the future. However, Sydney Airport has the
first right of refusal over the development rights for the second airport, which
is not expected to be operational before the mid-2020s at the earliest. Fitch
has assessed the Volume Risk attribute as Stronger.
Unlike some large peer airports in Europe or the US, pricing at Sydney Airport
is not regulated. The airport is free to negotiate commercial agreements
directly with airline customers, subject only to monitoring by the government.
Nonetheless, given the generally weak financial profiles of the airline
carriers, the ability to maximise revenues by raising passenger charges is
judged to be limited. Therefore, Fitch assesses the Price Risk attribute as
Midrange.
Infrastructure Development and Renewal risk is assessed as Midrange. Annual
improvements are required and planned but are broadly volume-driven. There is
some flexibility to defer capex, if required. The 'Necessary New Investment'
(NNI) framework allows for recovery of growth capex through aeronautical
charges. All of growth capex is expected to be debt funded, although it could be
funded from cash flows if equity distributions were decreased. Sydney Airport
expects to invest AUD1.2bn on growth capex from 2014-218, however there is some
uncertainty around the timing and quantum of investment after 2018.
Sydney Airport's debt structure consists mainly of bullet maturities, which
creates refinancing risk. However, Sydney Airport has successfully accessed the
capital markets on multiple occasions, extending its average debt tenor and
spreading maturities over numerous years. Management has a proven record of
successfully managing refinancing well in advance, as evidenced by the May 2014
AUD2.5bn financing in the Euro bond and Australian bank markets. Nonetheless,
tight liquidity in financial markets brought about by crises situations (such as
the GFC) could push up costs significantly even if access to funding is not
completely blocked. Reserve accounts, liquidity lines and distribution triggers
help reduce the risk somewhat. Overall, the Debt Structure Risk attribute is
assessed as Midrange.
Net Debt/EBITDA was 7.0x for 2013 and stays in the 7.0-7.3x range over the
10-year forecast period in Fitch's Rating Case, which assumes annual passenger
growth between 1.5% and 2.4% over the next 10 year forecast period. Fitch's
Traffic Stress Case, which reflects sharp (5%) declines in traffic in each of
the next two years, results in Net Debt/EBITDA increasing to more than 8x in
2015-17, then falling back below 8x as traffic is assumed to recover somewhat.
Management does not intend to amortise debt, preferring equity distributions
instead, and growth capex is likely to be fully debt funded. The minimum ICR
(over 10 years) in the Rating Case is 1.8, well above the 1.4x lockup ratio.
Fitch compared Sydney Airport with international peers of similar leverage,
notably Heathrow, Gatwick, Brussels and Copenhagen. Sydney Airport experienced
much lower traffic volatility than the other airports in the higher leverage
bracket. This reflects the airport's quite distinct economic drivers, notably
the growth in international travel from Asia and the solid performance of the
Australian economy. However, the airport's resilience to a major downturn in
these factors is yet to be established.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating downgrade could result from evidence of Net Debt/EBITDA, increasing to
above 7.5x at a sustained level. Any inability to refinance debt in advance of
maturities could also put downward pressure on the rating. On the other hand,
steady deleveraging, coupled with the extension of the debt maturity profile,
could result in a rating upgrade if it results in Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x.
Fitch will monitor the development progress of the new airport in Sydney, in
particular any agreements with regard to how the airport would be funded and its
regulatory and commercial framework.