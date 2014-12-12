(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating on Symetra Life Insurance
Company (Symetra Life)
as well as all ratings for Symetra Financial Corp. (Symetra),
including the
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' and all outstanding debt
issues. The Rating
Outlook has been revised to Negative. A full list of rating
actions follows at
the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Symetra's ratings reflects the company's
strong balance
sheet, consistent and diversified earnings, moderate financial
leverage and
lower-risk products. Additional strengths include the company's
good competitive
position in the group medical stop-loss market and fixed
annuities sold through
banks.
The ratings also consider Symetra's lack of significant scale
compared to other
highly rated life insurers and the company's reliance on its
niche group medical
stop-loss business, which generates a significant but sometimes
volatile source
of earnings, and moderate profitability compared to similarly
rated peers.
The Outlook is revised to Negative based primarily on Symetra's
high exposure to
the continuing low interest rate environment and the effect on
profitability,
GAAP based fixed charge coverage and additional statutory
reserving related to
asset adequacy testing over the next 12 to 18 months.
Longer-term, Fitch is
concerned with the earnings implications of a prolonged low
interest rate
environment as spreads between earned rates and credited rates
narrow. Given its
liability mix, Symetra is more exposed to this risk than peers.
Symetra's August 2014 $250 million debt issuance removed some of
the cushion in
GAAP fixed charge coverage and financial leverage ratios
relative to downgrade
triggers. Fixed charge coverage declined to 7.9x for the first
nine months of
2014 from 8.2x in 2013 and is expected to be pressured in 2015
as interest
expenses increase and earnings are challenged by low rates.
Statutory interest
coverage based on maximum dividend coverage is expected to
remain strong at over
4.5 times in 2015. Year end 2014 financial leverage is expected
to increase to
approximately 23% at yearend 2014 from 16% at year-end 2013.
The company's pretax operating earnings growth through the first
nine months has
been flat at $183 million while net income increased 19.5% to
$187 million.
Favorable underwriting results from its medical stop loss
business and
acceptable margins in its deferred annuity segment have been
offset by low
interest rate pressure on its structured settlement book, higher
expenses
related to its life insurance growth and lower prepayment and
limited
partnership income. Sales of deferred and fixed index annuities
continue to be
strong while universal life sales are beginning to gain traction
in the broker
general agent channel.
Profitability in 2015 is expected to be pressured by low
interest rates and more
normal loss ratios in its Benefit division but boosted by
moderately higher
invested assets. Symetra's operating ROE improved modestly to
10.4% through the
first three quarters of 2014.
Symetra's profitability as measured by ROE has been consistently
in the high
single digits over the past five years. A key driver of
Symetra's earnings
consistency is the broad product line that provides diverse
sources of revenue
and earnings. Each of the company's three business segments
generates meaningful
portions of Symetra's revenue and earnings.
Symetra's risky asset ratio is in line with life industry
levels, declining to
84% at Sept. 30, 2014 from 91% at year-end 2013. Symetra takes
its equity
exposure in the form of greater weighting of commons stocks and
carries a lower
exposure to private equity. Symetra's bond portfolio has
normally carried a
greater than industry allocation of 'BBB' rated bonds and an
average exposure to
below investment grade bonds (BIGs). The company's bond
portfolio has avoided
concentrations in troubled asset classes.
The company's investment portfolio has higher than average
exposure to
commercial mortgages than the life insurance industry as this
asset class has
grown to over 15.5% of invested assets. Mortgage credit quality
is considered
high and mortgage performance has been very good with 99.9% of
mortgages in good
standing at Sept. 30, 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Material additional statutory reserve strengthening driven by
asset adequacy
testing;
--A decline in run rate profitability to below 8% ROE on a
sustained basis;
--A deterioration in operating company capitalization sustained
below 400% Risk
Based Capital (RBC);
--An increase in financial leverage above 25% or a decline in
GAAP-based fixed
charge coverage to below 8x on a sustained basis;
--Material realized or unrealized losses in the company's
long-duration bond
portfolio derived from sudden changes in market conditions,
spiked interest rate
levels, and credit spreads that lead to significant cash flow
stresses or
declines in capital.
Rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade would be achieved
over an extended
period of time, and include:
--Enhanced profitability to double-digit ROE levels;
--Successful execution of its product diversification strategy;
--Maintenance of strong capital levels in excess of 450% RBC and
operating
company leverage maintained near current levels or improved;
--financial leverage below 20% and fixed charge coverage
exceeding 12X.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Negative
from Stable:
Symetra Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'A-';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016 at 'BBB+';
--4.25%. senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024 at 'BBB+';
--8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'
Symetra Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 4, 2014.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.