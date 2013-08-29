(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Symetra
Financial Corp. (Symetra), including the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' and
all outstanding debt issues, as well as the 'A+' Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of the company's lead life insurance subsidiary,
Symetra Life
Insurance Company (Symetra Life). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of Symetra's ratings reflect the company's
strong balance
sheet, consistent and diversified earnings, moderate financial
leverage and
lower-risk products. Additional strengths include the company's
good competitive
position in the group medical stop-loss market and fixed
annuities sold through
banks. Symetra's products are less complex than many of its life
and annuity
peers.
The ratings also consider Symetra's lack of significant scale to
other highly
rated life insurers. Fitch considers Symetra's reliance on its
niche group
medical stop-loss business, which generates a major source of
earnings (26% in
2012), as a concentration risk.
Fitch has maintained the Stable Outlook based primarily on
expectations that key
credit metrics, including earnings, will remain at or above
current levels over
the next 12 to 18 months. Longer term, Fitch is concerned with
the earnings
implications of a prolonged low interest rate environment as
spreads between
earned rates and credited rates narrow.
Fitch expects 2013 earnings will be pressured by the low
interest rate
environment, higher loss ratios in its benefits segment and
increased expenses
related to Symetra's growth initiatives. Profitability is
expected to range from
9% to 10% return on equity (ROE). Symetra's ROE through the
first six months of
2013 was 9.8% on an annualized basis. Pretax, adjusted
operating income for the
first six months of 2013 declined 11% versus the comparable
period in 2012.
Fitch views Symetra's balance sheet strength and asset quality
favorably. The
company's estimated June 30, 2013, NAIC risk-adjusted capital
(RBC) ratio of
480% is considered by Fitch to be very strong for the rating.
Financial
leverage at 17% is considered moderate for the ratings and
financial flexibility
is considered good. GAAP-based EBIT coverage is solid for the
rating at 8x and
statutory dividend coverage is strong.
The company's invested assets provide good liquidity and are
considered good
quality. Symetra's risky asset ratio declined to average life
industry levels at
year-end 2012 due mainly to reduced holdings in below
investment-grade bonds.
The company's bond portfolio has avoided concentrations in
troubled asset
classes. While the company's portfolio has higher exposure to
commercial
mortgages than the life insurance industry, Fitch believes the
quality of these
assets is solid.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A decline in run rate profitability to below 8% ROE on a
sustained basis;
--Any deterioration in operating company capitalization
sustained below 400%
Risk Based Capital (RBC);
--An increase in financial leverage above 25% or a decline in
GAAP-based fixed
charge coverage to below 8x on a sustained basis;
--Material realized or unrealized losses in the company's
long-duration bond
portfolio derived from sudden changes in market conditions,
spiked interest rate
levels, and credit spreads that lead to significant cash flow
stresses or
declines in capital.
Given Symetra's current size and scale relative to higher rated
peers, a rating
upgrade is not likely in the near term. Rating triggers that
could lead to an
upgrade would be achieved over an extended period of time, and
include:
--Enhanced profitability to double-digit ROE levels;
--Successful execution of its product diversification strategy;
--Maintenance of strong capital levels in excess of 450% RBC,
financial
leverage, fixed charge coverage, and operating company leverage
maintained near
current levels or improved.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Symetra Financial Corp.
--IDR at 'A-';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2016 at 'BBB+';
--8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'.
Symetra Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York
--IFS at 'A+'.
