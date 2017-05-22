(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Synlab
Unsecured Bondco PLC's
(Synlab) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook. We
have also affirmed Synlab Bondco PLC's senior secured instrument
rating at
'B+'/RR3/55% and Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC's senior instrument
rating at
'CCC+'/RR6/0%. A full list of rating actions is below.
Synlab's IDR of 'B' is supported by the growing scale of the
business as well as
the defensive nature of the routine medical testing business
model. However, the
rating is constrained by the significant financial leverage,
which facilitates
the underlying growth of the operations as Synlab continues to
be an active
player in the accelerating consolidation of the fragmented
laboratory testing
industry. In our view, high financial leverage is
counterbalanced by beneficial
underlying volume growth, scale benefits support profitability,
and low capital
intensity support satisfactory FCF generation and deleveraging
ability in case
of need.
The Stable Outlook assumes that Synlab will continue to be an
active
consolidator in the industry and continue its selective
'buy-and-build' strategy
to grow diversification and scale of the business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stretched Leverage; Supportive Model: We view Synlab's capital
structure as
highly leveraged, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted
gross leverage
around 8.0x and FFO fixed charge cover remaining just below
2.0x (but trending
towards 2.0x over a four-year rating horizon).
Although such leverage is high for the 'B' rating level, the
rating is supported
by adequate free cash flow (FCF) generation, projected on
average at 5.0% over
Fitch's four-year rating horizon, as well by a defensive
business model, which
increasingly benefits from scale advantages.
Volume Growth Supports Profitability: Despite a comparatively
stable pricing
environment at present, Fitch expects structural pressures on
pricing to
continue in many of Synlab's core markets as healthcare payers
seek to manage
rising medical cost inflation. However, we expect this trend to
be
counterbalanced by volume growth associated with increasing
demand from an
ageing population in combination with more preventive treatments
and improved
testing technology. Fitch assesses a sustainable EBITDA margin
for this business
at around 20%.
Active Player in Industry Consolidation: Fitch expects an
increasing pace of
consolidation in the fragmented market for routine and
specialist laboratory
testing services, with Synlab remaining an active consolidator
following In our
rating case, we have modelled EUR450 million of additional
acquisition spending
over the next two years, aided by the additional liquidity
raised by the recent
increase of the Novo equity stake, increasing Synlab's liquidity
and financial
flexibility. We expect upward pressure on EV/EBITDA multiples,
to around
8.0-8.5x for smaller bolt-on and medium-sized acquisitions in
the sector.
Above-Average Senior Secured Notes Recoveries: Fitch assigns a
'B+' instrument
rating to the senior secured debt, one notch above the IDR, to
reflect our
expectation of above-average recovery in our hypothetical
default analysis. In
our analysis, we expect a going concern restructuring scenario
to yield stronger
recoveries for creditors than liquidation. Therefore, our
recovery analysis
assumes a distressed sale of the group as a whole because a
liquidation of
individual labs could prove challenging given laboratory
ownership regulatory
constraints in various European jurisdictions, in particular
clinical
pathologists' pre-emptive rights in France.
In our recovery assessment, we conservatively value Synlab on
the basis of a
6.0x EV/EBITDA multiple applied to an estimated
post-restructuring EBITDA of
EUR241 million (2016 EBITDA adjusted for full-year acquisition
effects
discounted by 20%).
Poor Recovery Prospects for Senior Notes: Based on our recovery
assumptions, the
senior notes issued by Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC carry poor
recovery prospects
in a default scenario given their subordination to the super
senior RCF and
certain other obligations of non-guarantor subsidiaries, as well
as the senior
secured notes in the debt waterfall. This is reflected in the
instrument rating
of 'CCC+/RR6/0%'.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Following last year's merger of Synlab and Labco, the combined
group is the
largest lab testing company in Europe, twice the size of nearest
competitor,
Sonic Healthcare. Its operations consist of a network of 465
laboratories across
28 countries, providing good geographical diversification and
less exposure to
single healthcare systems.
The EBITDA margin at around 19.2% is in line with close peer
Unilabs (not rated
at 18.8%, although slightly lower than Cerba HealthCare SAS
(B/Stable) at 20.7%
because the Group has exposure to a lower-margin market
(Germany). Like other
sector peers, Synlab is highly levered (FFO adjusted gross
leverage at above
8.0x in 2016), which is a key rating constraint. However, Synlab
has strong free
cash flow generation abilities and we forecast it to deleverage
via earnings
growth towards 7.0x by 2019.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low to mid-single-digit organic growth in key markets
- EBITDA margin gradually improving towards 20% due to cost
savings and
economies of scale achieved from the enlarged group
- Up to EUR450 million of acquisitions, including bolt-on and
one mid-sized
expected over the next two years
- Moderate capital intensity with CapEx/Sales estimated at
around 4%
-Satisfactory FCF generation of around 5% on average over the
four-year rating
horizon
- No dividends paid
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 8.0x or FFO fixed charge
cover at less than
1.3x for a sustained period of time (both adjusted for
acquisitions)
- Reduction in FCF margin to only slightly positive levels or
large debt-funded
and margin-dilutive acquisition strategy could also prompt a
negative rating
action
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x and FFO fixed charge
cover above 2.0x
- Improved FCF margin in the mid- to high- single digits or more
conservative
financial policy reflected in lower debt-funded M&A spending
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: Synlab has access to a super-senior RCF
of EUR250
million due in 2021, which remains undrawn at present. Liquidity
is aided by the
EUR250 million raised by the increase of Novo's equity stake,
which is earmarked
for investment in the business, in addition to positive FCF
generation. Synlab's
funding structure is long-dated with no meaningful debt
maturities before 2021.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Synlab Bondco PLC
--Senior secured RCF affirmed at 'BB/RR1/100%'
--Senior secured notes affirmed at 'B+'/'RR3'/55%
Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC
-- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
-- Senior notes affirmed at 'CCC+'/'RR6'/0%
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Peter Wormald
Analyst
+44 203 560 1357
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
readily available
cash by an amount of EUR30 million, reflective of intra-year
working capital
swings in the business. We further capitalise leases using a
capitalisation
factor of 8.0x in line with existing criteria. Finally, we
calculate adjusted
FFO and EBITDA to reflect full year contribution of the various
bolt-on
acquisitions in pro-forma debt protection ratio calculation.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
