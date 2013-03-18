(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Ta
Chong Futures Co., Ltd.'s (TCF) National Long-Term Rating at
'BBB+(twn)' with
Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'.
Simultaneously,
the ratings have been withdrawn as TCF has chosen to stop
participating in the
rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient
information to
maintain the ratings. Accordingly, the agency will no longer
provide ratings or
analytical coverage for TCF.
The ratings of TCF are based on support from Ta Chong Securities
Co, Ltd. (TCS)
given the majority ownership by TCS and TCF's status as an
integral part of the
latter's securities franchise.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, and "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January
2011, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.