June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed all ratings of Taiwan Cooperative Bank (TCB), Taiwan
Cooperative Bills Finance Company (TCBFC) and Taiwan Cooperative Securities (TCS) with Stable
Outlook, except TCB's Short-term IDR which was upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'. A full rating
breakdown is provided below.
The upgrade of TCB's Short-term IDR is based on Fitch's reassessment of the
prospects for liquidity support. The agency views the propensity for Taiwan's
government to support TCB, if needed, as more certain in the near term.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF
TCB's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF reflect Fitch view of an extremely high
probability of government support, in the case of need. This is underpinned by
TCB's systemic importance in Taiwan's banking sector and by a high level of
government control through its only shareholder - Taiwan Cooperative Financial
Holding Company. TCB is the second-largest bank in Taiwan by asset and held a
sizable deposit market share of about 8% as at end-2012. It has an extensive
branch network, with 290 domestic branches and seven overseas units. State and
state affiliates owns about 40% in TCFHC mostly through The Ministry of Finance.
The ratings of TCFHC's wholly-owned subsidiaries TCBFC and TCS are driven by
support from TCFHC. This support is underpinned by TCFHC's strong commitment and
legal obligation under the Financial Holding Act to assist its subsidiaries when
they fall into financial difficulty. Fitch views them as core subsidiaries and
integral to TCFHC in spite of their modest representation of the group's assets
at 1% at end-2012. This is based on strong management and strategic integration,
brand-sharing and their complementary businesses. TCBFC holds the group's fixed
income trading, commercial paper underwriting and guarantee activities while TCS
focuses on securities and brokerage activities.
TCB, TCBFC and TCS all have Stable Outlook, reflecting that of the Taiwan
sovereign (A+/Stable/F1) and Fitch's expectation that government support for TCB
and that, in turn, parental support for TCBFC and TCS are likely to continue.
Key Rating Drivers - TCB VR
TCB's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed based on a stable credit profile,
reflecting modest internal capital generation, stabilising asset quality, strong
domestic franchise and sound liquidity as well as below-peer average
capitalisation.
Fitch expects TCB's profitability to come under pressure in 2013-2014 on rising
provisioning to meet tighter regulatory guidance. However, Fitch also expects
TCB's intended shift towards the private sector and overseas lending to be
gradual which, coupled with modest credit growth, will help underpin current
asset quality.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF
TCB's ratings may be downgraded if Fitch believes that the state's propensity or
ability, as indicated by the sovereign rating, to support has declined. TCBFC's
and TCS's ratings are sensitive to changes around group support, including if
sovereign support for TCB declines and if Fitch no longer views them as core
entities.
Rating Sensitivities - TCB VR
TCB's VR could be downgraded as a result of material asset quality
deterioration, excessive growth or a significant increase in risk appetite,
especially for its China exposures, in the absence of any mitigating measures.
TCB's thin capitalisation is a major factor constraining an upgrade of the
bank's VR as it is, in Fitch's opinion, insufficient to absorb unexpected shocks
in a global economic downturn.
Key Rating Drivers - senior debt and subordinated debt
TCB's subordinated bonds are rated one notch below its National Long-Term rating
to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of going-concern loss
absorption features. TCB's perpetual cumulative bonds are rated three notches
below its VR to reflect the instrument's going-concern loss absorption feature.
These are in line with Fitch's current rating criteria on rating bank regulatory
capital and similar securities.
Rating Sensitivities - senior debt and subordinated debt
Any rating action on TCB's IDR could trigger a corresponding action on the
subordinated bonds' rating. Any rating action on TCB's VR could trigger a
similar rating move on its perpetual cumulative bonds.
A Credit Update on TCBFC and TCS will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
TCB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'
Perpetual cumulative bonds affirmed at 'BBB-(twn)'
TCBFC:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
TCS:
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'