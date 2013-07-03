(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based Bank of
Taipei's (BOTP) National Long-Term 'A-(twn)' with Negative
Outlook and its
National Short-Term 'F1(twn)'.
The ratings reflect improvements in the bank's ability to
generate recurring
earnings being counterbalanced by potential pressure on
capitalisation stemming
from a growing corporate loan portfolio.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings are primarily driven by the bank's above-peer
average capitalisation
and strong asset quality of its mortgage portfolio.
Profitability has increased
on improving fee income momentum.
The ratings also consider the bank's weak internal
capitalisation generation,
small equity base for loss absorption, increased single borrower
concentration,
and a high exposure to mortgage- and property-related credits.
The bank has seen
its Tier 1 capital ratio declined to 10.6% at end-2012 from
12.1% at end-2009
due to growth in corporate lending. Although these exposures are
primarily
backed by real estate or to less volatile corporate sectors,
losses from its
concentrated corporate lending portfolio can put pressure on its
capitalisation
due to weak, albeit improving, recurring earnings.
Rating Sensitivities
The Outlook may be revised to Stable if BOTP is able to continue
its
improvements in recurring earnings through fee generation and
effective cost
control while maintaining its asset quality and capitalisation.
On the other
hand, the bank's concentrated property-related exposure may put
downward
pressure on its ratings if a sharp correction in Taipei's
property market
occurs. There may also be negative rating action should asset
quality of its
corporate loan exposure deteriorate and weaken its
capitalisation.
BOTP, a small bank in Taiwan by assets, was funded as a mutual
credit
organisation in 1917, before converting to a small commercial
bank in mid-2007.
Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation is the largest shareholder
with 24.8%.
