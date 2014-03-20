(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based China
Bills Finance Corporation's (CBF) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The other ratings on the company
have also been
affirmed. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
The affirmation reflects CBF's strong franchise in the Taiwanese
bills finance
sector, sound asset quality and adequate capitalisation. The
ratings are
tempered by sector-wide structural issues, including limited
business scope, a
business model that is reliant on wholesale funding, and
susceptibility to sharp
changes in interest rates.
Fitch believes CBF's spread revenue and trading gains are likely
to remain
constrained in the current low interest rate environment. CBF
reported modest
earnings growth for 9M13, with annualised return on equity at
7.7%, aided by a
one-off recovery and increased guarantee volumes. CBF's modest
guarantee/equity
ratio of 3.7x at end-2013 suggests a moderate appetite for
credit risk. It has
low impaired exposures (end-2013: 0% of total guarantees) and is
protected by a
comfortable provision coverage.
CBF actively manages its liquidity and funding. It moderates
potential funding
risk by using high-quality securities as collateral against
repurchase and
maintaining large and stable bank lines. Fitch expects CBF to
maintain a sound
capital profile commensurate with its risk exposure. Its Fitch
Core Capital
ratio has been stable and stood at around 13.8% at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings and VRs
CBF's ratings have limited upside potential because of the
structural
constraints on its business model. Weakened loss absorption
capacity reflected
in any notable decline in its equity base and/or capitalisation
would lead to a
downgrade. Any deterioration in asset quality, possibly from
excessive
risk-taking, could also lead to negative rating action. That
said, Fitch views
both scenarios as unlikely in the near term.
A merger with its largest shareholder, Industrial Bank of
Taiwan, is likely to
have a negative impact on CBF's ratings, because the latter has
a weaker risk
profile. Such a merger appears increasingly likely over the next
two years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR and SRF
CBF's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect
the limited
probability of government support, if needed. The SR and SRF are
potentially
sensitive to changes in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of
government to provide timely support to CBF. This would most
likely be
manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable).
Established in 1978, CBF is Taiwan's third-largest bills finance
company, with a
17.9% of market share of guarantees at end-2013.
The full list of rating actions follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at B+'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Chiu
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7606
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 8175 7603
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 3 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013, and
'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated 11 December
2012, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
