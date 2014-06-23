(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Taiwan-based E.Sun
Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Long-Term Rating at
'A+(twn) and its
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ESS is a wholly
owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding Company (ESFHC), of
which the
principal and fully owned subsidiary is E.Sun Bank (ESB).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
ESS's ratings and Outlook remain tied to the risk profile of the
group, which is
mainly driven by that of ESB. Fitch views ESS as a core
subsidiary of ESFHC and
ESFHC is legally obliged to assist ESS when it falls in
financial difficulty.
ESS remains highly integrated with the group and its brokerage
franchise will
continue to grow through cross-selling to ESB's larger customer
base.
ESB consolidated its franchise in recent years and improved its
earnings by
cross-selling non-loan products, mainly credit card and wealth
management. The
bank grew its loan book at 10% compound annual growth rate in
2010-2013
primarily to its niche segment of small and medium enterprises.
Fitch expects
the bank to maintain adequate capitalisation at around 11% Fitch
Core Capital
Ratio, after a rights issue of TWD9.56bn in 2Q14 and adjusting
greater capital
charges for mortgages in Taiwan. The bank's improved core
earnings should
support its organic growth in coming years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
ESS' ratings are sensitive to changes in the risk profile of
ESFHC and
ultimately ESB. The ratings may benefit from ESB's strengthened
franchise and a
sustained improvement in earnings and capitalisation. Downward
rating pressures
may result from a weakened risk profile and capitalisation
caused by ESB's
growth strategy in high-risk emerging markets.
A Credit Update on ESS will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
