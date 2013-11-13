(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed The
Export-Import Bank of Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank)
Long-Term Foreign-
Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(twn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is
detailed at the
end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR
The IDR for Taiwan's Eximbank remains aligned with that of the
Taiwan sovereign
(A+/Stable), reflecting Fitch's expectations of the government's
very high
propensity to support the bank in the event it is required.
Taiwan's Eximbank,
which is wholly owned by the state, is a policy bank that is
tasked with
promoting trade and developing the Taiwanese economy, an
important mission in
light of the country's export-dependent economic structure.
State support for Taiwan's Eximbank in the past year remained
strong, with
funding and export insurance contributions from various
government agencies,
including the central bank. The contributions from government
agencies have been
renewed or expanded since the 1980s, according to the
government's policy for
promoting external trade.
Taiwan's Eximbank has been able to maintain modest profitability
while executing
government policy in external trade along the various stages of
economic cycles.
Balance sheet integrity is prudently managed with good capital
strength and
satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has never required
capital or
liquidity support from the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR
The IDR for Taiwan's Eximbank is sensitive to any rating action
on the Taiwan
sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government
support, though
Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in the near
to medium term.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating (SR) of '1' on Taiwan's Eximbank is based on
Fitch's
expectation of extremely high probability of support from
Taiwan's government,
if needed. The SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Taiwanese government to provide
timely support to
the bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to
Taiwan's sovereign
ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same
level as its
National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Any rating action on
the bank's
Long-Term Ratings could trigger a similar move on its debt
ratings.
Taiwan's Eximbank was established in 1979 under The
Export-Import Bank of the
Republic of China Act to support government's economic and trade
policies. It is
supervised by the Ministry of Finance.
A Credit Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available shortly
at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior Unsecured Debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
