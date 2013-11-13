(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Export-Import Bank of Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) Long-Term Foreign- Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' and National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list is detailed at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR The IDR for Taiwan's Eximbank remains aligned with that of the Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting Fitch's expectations of the government's very high propensity to support the bank in the event it is required. Taiwan's Eximbank, which is wholly owned by the state, is a policy bank that is tasked with promoting trade and developing the Taiwanese economy, an important mission in light of the country's export-dependent economic structure. State support for Taiwan's Eximbank in the past year remained strong, with funding and export insurance contributions from various government agencies, including the central bank. The contributions from government agencies have been renewed or expanded since the 1980s, according to the government's policy for promoting external trade. Taiwan's Eximbank has been able to maintain modest profitability while executing government policy in external trade along the various stages of economic cycles. Balance sheet integrity is prudently managed with good capital strength and satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has never required capital or liquidity support from the government. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR The IDR for Taiwan's Eximbank is sensitive to any rating action on the Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government support, though Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in the near to medium term. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating (SR) of '1' on Taiwan's Eximbank is based on Fitch's expectation of extremely high probability of support from Taiwan's government, if needed. The SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwanese government to provide timely support to the bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign ratings. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Any rating action on the bank's Long-Term Ratings could trigger a similar move on its debt ratings. Taiwan's Eximbank was established in 1979 under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act to support government's economic and trade policies. It is supervised by the Ministry of Finance. A Credit Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior Unsecured Debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang Director +886 2 81757603 Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jenifer Chou Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 15 August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 30 Oct. 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 