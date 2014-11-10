(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
The Export-Import
Bank of Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', National Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(twn)',
Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A+'. The
rating Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
The IDR and Support Rating Floor for Taiwan's Eximbank remains
aligned with that
of the Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting Fitch's
expectations of the
extremely high probability of support from the government in the
event it is
required. As such, the bank's Support Rating is at '1'. The
policy bank, which
is wholly owned by the state, is tasked with promoting trade and
developing the
Taiwanese economy under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic
of China Act. Its
policy mission is important in light of the country's
export-dependent economic
structure.
State support for Taiwan's Eximbank in the past year remained
strong, with
funding and export insurance contributions from various
government agencies,
including the central bank. The bank's policy function will
likely further
strengthen as the Taiwanese government plans to augment the
bank's lending
capacity and promote the nation's exports. The action plans
include raising the
bank's paid-in capital to TWD32bn in 2016-2018 (1H14: TWD12bn)
and adding policy
objectives, such as export-related credit growth, to its key
performance
indicator.
Fitch expects the bank to remain modestly profitable, despite
the increased
risk-taking and potential for higher credit costs associated
with a planned loan
expansion. Balance sheet integrity, including strong capital
strength and loan
loss reserves, provides a robust buffer against the higher risks
as it expands
its loan portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
The ratings of Taiwan's Eximbank are sensitive to any rating
action on the
Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of
government support,
although Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in
the near to
medium term.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt
Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same
level as its
National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Any rating action on
the bank's
Long-Term Ratings could trigger a similar move on its debt
ratings.
A Credit Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available shortly
at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Cherry Huang
Director
+886 2 81757603
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jenifer Chou
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263
9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
