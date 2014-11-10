(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI/SYDNEY, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Export-Import Bank of Republic of China's (Taiwan's Eximbank) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)', Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor of 'A+'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor The IDR and Support Rating Floor for Taiwan's Eximbank remains aligned with that of the Taiwan sovereign (A+/Stable), reflecting Fitch's expectations of the extremely high probability of support from the government in the event it is required. As such, the bank's Support Rating is at '1'. The policy bank, which is wholly owned by the state, is tasked with promoting trade and developing the Taiwanese economy under The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act. Its policy mission is important in light of the country's export-dependent economic structure. State support for Taiwan's Eximbank in the past year remained strong, with funding and export insurance contributions from various government agencies, including the central bank. The bank's policy function will likely further strengthen as the Taiwanese government plans to augment the bank's lending capacity and promote the nation's exports. The action plans include raising the bank's paid-in capital to TWD32bn in 2016-2018 (1H14: TWD12bn) and adding policy objectives, such as export-related credit growth, to its key performance indicator. Fitch expects the bank to remain modestly profitable, despite the increased risk-taking and potential for higher credit costs associated with a planned loan expansion. Balance sheet integrity, including strong capital strength and loan loss reserves, provides a robust buffer against the higher risks as it expands its loan portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor The ratings of Taiwan's Eximbank are sensitive to any rating action on the Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of government support, although Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in the near to medium term. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt Taiwan's Eximbank's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as its National Long-Term Rating as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Any rating action on the bank's Long-Term Ratings could trigger a similar move on its debt ratings. A Credit Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available shortly at www.fitchratings.com. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AAA(twn)' Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 