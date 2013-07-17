(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC) and First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB). The Outlook is Stable. The ratings and outlook are simultaneously withdrawn as they are no longer considered relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

First Financial Holding Company Limited (FFHC):

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; withdrawn

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; withdrawn

Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; withdrawn

First Commercial Bank (Taiwan) (FCB):

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; withdrawn

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable; withdrawn

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'; withdrawn

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'; withdrawn

Support Rating affirmed at '2'; withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'; withdrawn

Subordinated bonds affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; withdrawn