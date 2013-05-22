(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Hua Nan Commercial Bank's (HNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmations of HNB's support-driven IDRs and National Ratings reflect Fitch's view of a high probability of support from the state, in case of need. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed despite a considerable capital injection, due to risk of its growing overseas exposure and its limited ability to generate internal capital.

Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating (SR) and Support

Rating Floor (SRF)

The bank's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by its SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB+', which reflects a high probability of support from the state, if needed. This view of support is based on the bank's systemic importance and its long history of state ownership. HNB has 5.7% deposit market share through a network of 185 domestic and nine overseas branches.

Key Rating Drivers - VR

HNB's VR takes into account the bank's large domestic presence, adequate capitalisation, modest earning, and growing overseas exposures. Its overseas credit exposure accounted for around 37% of the incremental credit growth in 2012, and its modest pre-tax return of assets of 0.49% (relative to sector average of 0.66%) provides limited internal capital generation.

Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF

Upside potential for HNB's support-driven IDR is limited unless there is an upgrade on the SR and an upward revision of the SRF, due to higher state ownership or a considerably increased policy role. The IDR may also be upgraded if the VR is upgraded by at least three notches, which Fitch views as a remote prospect in the near- to medium-term. Prospects of a downgrade are also limited as its IDR is already at the Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB+', unless there is a decline in the perceived willingness and propensity of state support.

Rating Sensitivities - VR

VR downgrade triggers include excessive overseas growth including both credit and market exposures and aggressive M&A leading to substantial asset quality deterioration and weakened capitalisation. A VR downgrade would be likely if HNB's capitalisation returns to its pre-capital injection levels.

The rating actions are as follows:

HNB:

Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'