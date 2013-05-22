(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based Hua Nan Commercial Bank's (HNB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is
provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmations of HNB's support-driven IDRs and National Ratings reflect
Fitch's view of a high probability of support from the state, in case of need.
The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed despite a considerable capital
injection, due to risk of its growing overseas exposure and its limited ability
to generate internal capital.
Key Rating Drivers - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating (SR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF)
The bank's IDRs and National Ratings are driven by its SR of '2' and SRF of
'BBB+', which reflects a high probability of support from the state, if needed.
This view of support is based on the bank's systemic importance and its long
history of state ownership. HNB has 5.7% deposit market share through a network
of 185 domestic and nine overseas branches.
Key Rating Drivers - VR
HNB's VR takes into account the bank's large domestic presence, adequate
capitalisation, modest earning, and growing overseas exposures. Its overseas
credit exposure accounted for around 37% of the incremental credit growth in
2012, and its modest pre-tax return of assets of 0.49% (relative to sector
average of 0.66%) provides limited internal capital generation.
Rating Sensitivities - IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF
Upside potential for HNB's support-driven IDR is limited unless there is an
upgrade on the SR and an upward revision of the SRF, due to higher state
ownership or a considerably increased policy role. The IDR may also be upgraded
if the VR is upgraded by at least three notches, which Fitch views as a remote
prospect in the near- to medium-term. Prospects of a downgrade are also limited
as its IDR is already at the Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB+', unless there
is a decline in the perceived willingness and propensity of state support.
Rating Sensitivities - VR
VR downgrade triggers include excessive overseas growth including both credit
and market exposures and aggressive M&A leading to substantial asset quality
deterioration and weakened capitalisation. A VR downgrade would be likely if
HNB's capitalisation returns to its pre-capital injection levels.
The rating actions are as follows:
HNB:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(twn)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'